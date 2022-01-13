If you are one of those who uses every day WhatsApp, one of the main platforms for instant messagingWhether it is to solve personal, work or school issues, you should know all the benefits it has.

One of those many functions it has is to be able to know the Location of a person, even in real time. But there is a trick that will help you know where a contact is without having to send you their location, we will tell you how it works.

WhatsApp, know the location of contacts without being sent. Photo: Freepik



How to know the location of a person without sending it

Before starting, you need to know that it is not a real-time location, it is approximate and you should only use it in case it is an emergency or you think that the other person is in danger, otherwise, you would be violating their privacy.

The steps you must follow are:

Open WhatsApp Web on the computer.

Select the Control + Alt + Del keys to open the Windows task manager.

Then press the Win + R keys to open the “run” function and type “cmd” in the field, then hit the “Enter” key.

A command prompt will automatically appear where you must type “netsat-an” and press Enter.

This will show you the IP address of the person you are locating, on the page www.ip-adress.com/ip-address/lookup enter the address previously obtained.

We suggest you read: WhatsApp, so you can put your favorite song as a ringtone

For this trick to work, you must have only the WhatsApp Web tab open, you must close all those that are in the background. Similarly, it does not work on MacBook or Apple MAC.}

We suggest you read: These devices will not receive WhatsApp updates in 2022

Another requirement for it to work is to have a recent conversation with the contact whose location you want to know. As we pointed out, you should use this tool only in an emergency so as not to violate the privacy of the person you want to find.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our Technology section.