What will happen to Citibanamex workers after the Citigroup announcement

Citigroup announced that it will exit Citibanamex’s consumer and corporate banking businesses (Photo: Bloomberg)

Citigroup, one of the most important financial companies in the world, announced that will exit the consumer banking businesses, as well as the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) sector of Citibanamex in Mexico. In this way, the company specified that it will focus its business on global wealth and seek to have a specific retail presence in the United States.

In addition, Alberto Gomez Alcala, Executive Director of Economic Studies and Communication at Grupo Financiero Banamex-Citigroup, explained that the foreign finance company and the National Bank of Mexico (Banamex) they will be separated and Citi will sell the assets of the Mexican banking institution in its entirety, including the name, branches, ATMs, Afores, brokerage houses and retail businesses, including credit portfolios, cards and loans to SMEs; This is based on a “strategic renewal” followed by the American company.

This situation raised doubts among Mexican account holders who currently actively use Citibanamex services, as well as those who work within the company, since various speculations have arisen about what the future of employees will be once the finance company is bought.

Alberto González Alcalá pointed out in a press videoconference that neither customers nor workers will be affected after the recent announcement by the US company (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In this regard, Gómez Alcalá reiterated that neither the clients nor the employees or collaborators of Citibanamex will have any effect, since at the moment only the sale of retail banking has been announced, so they do not have the risk of being unemployed. In any case, they will retain their positions in Banamex.

For his part, the financial journalist David Páramo reiterated, during the television program of Ciro Gómez Leyva, that there will be no mass layoffs. “The bank in Mexico has said that it will maintain its workforce and maintain its normal operation, it will be sold as a going concern,” he said.

Citi notified that it will include additional information on the operations it intends to close in Mexico in the earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which will be released on January 14, 2022 and specified that the check-out process will be subject to various conditions and approvals, including the regulatory bases applicable both in the US and in the country.

During the morning of this January 12, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) He indicated that despite the modifications recently announced by Citi, the financial company will continue to invest in the activities of corporate banking in Mexico. However, he specified that the departure from the country of a “so large” consumer bank will require that the tax authorities give it a “rigorous and demanding treatment” In order to protect the interests of the country, this was explained by the federal agency in a statement.

The news about the sale of Banamex by Citi generated speculation about the future of clients and workers in social networks (Photo: Twitter)

For its part, Adam Augusto López Hernández, holder of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), ruled out that the Government of Mexico is interested in acquiring Banamex, since its purpose is to focus on public investment projects, such as the construction of mega works such as the Mayan Train, the Dos Bocas refinery and the Felipe Ángeles International Airport ( AIFA) of Santa Lucía, among others.

He also clarified that so far there is no official information that a business group has a purchase offer. This, despite the fact that the owner of Banco Azteca, had expressed in his account of Twitter that his team was already analyzing the convenience of “acquiring Citibanamex”. However, it has resounded that Grupo Financiero Santander also intends to acquire the assets, according to Bank of America and the agency EuropaPress. This financial institution, based in Spain.

