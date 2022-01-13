What is and how to play Wordle, the game that is sweeping in 2022

Every year, there are tons of games that go viral on social media out of nowhere. We have seen it before with Flappy bird, Among us and even with Pokémon Go... this time, at the beginning of 2022, the turn is for a curious thing called Wordle. Did you already play it? Not yet? Well, get ready because although it is simple, it is quite entertaining.

If they are nailed to Twitter, they will have realized that this little game is gradually capturing the trends. And it is nothing more than a simple word game as a riddle that originally began with an English version and now, He even has his delivery in Spanish. Here we tell you what’s up with this new viral phenomenon.

Wordle arrived as the viral game of 2022

Believe it or not, suddenly one gets bored of seeing pure memes on the internet. Therefore, from time to time, it does not hurt to find a visual challenge (HERE we show you some of what we have brought you before) or a game on the internet, the kind that suddenly go viral. On this last case, the phenomenon that is drawing everyone’s attention at the beginning of 2022 is Wordle.

The incredible thing is that despite how simple it is, it is stealing the eyes of the whole world. As The Guardian mentions, this little game was launched during October 2021 in its original version in English. Josh wardle, a software engineer and programmer working for Reddit, is the person behind this project that started to go viral almost immediately upon launch.

Wordle 194 6/6 ⬛🟨⬛🟨⬛

⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛

⬛⬛⬛🟨🟨

⬛🟩🟩🟨⬛

⬛🟨🟩⬛⬛

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Almost hoisted by my own petard – Josh Wardle (@powerlanguish) December 30, 2021

And it is that in reality, this curious play on words could go unnoticed as such. The thing is, it went viral when its creator added the feature for users to share their results on social media. Thus, he began to gain ground not only in English-speaking countries, but around the world … although that yes, due to the language issue, not everyone caught the wave.

That is where the Colombian appears Daniel Rodriguez, also a software engineer, who according to Engadget designed and launched the Spanish version of Wordle just in the first days of January of this 2022. And well, as you may have noticed, is taking flight like the viral game of the moment.

What is Wordle and how is it played?

If we were to define Wordle in some way, it would be something like a riddle where the joke is to find out the word of the day. In both the English and Spanish versions, the words that we must find only have five letters and we can only guess one per day. It doesn’t matter if we win or lose; It will be until the next day that we can start a new game to guess a different word.

Now, we will explain how the riddle wave is. It is a very simple game mechanic: per game, we will have six chances to guess the word of the day. The idea is that at the first opportunity, we write any word (of obvious five letters) that comes to mind and The game will tell us which letters of that word that we write will be used to use in our remaining chances.

They will see that the boxes of some letters will be colored green, others yellow and others gray. These will be your clues. The green color means that the letter is in the word that we must guess and in the correct position; yellow means that the letter is in the word but in the wrong position; Y gray means that this letter is not in the word we are trying to find.

All this will serve to accommodate and discard letters at every opportunity.… So get alive before your chances run out. Next, we show you what the virtual game board looks like (yes, we played the game, but we couldn’t find the word of the day hehe. It was ‘reason’). At the end of the game, the game will ask if you want to share your results on social networks.

And is it free or what’s up?

Wordle is totally free, both in its English and Spanish versions. Be careful because they are not applications that you will find in the Apple Store or in the Play Store; they are websites as such. Over here We give you access to the Spanish version and if you are already a God level master of English, HERE you can enter the original game.

It is worth mentioning that you can play Wordle from any browser, either on a computer or on the mobile device of your choice, so there is no excuse not to play a game. Are they raffling or what’s up? There they tell us how it went.