What happens between Bárbara Lombardo and Nicolás García Hume

A few weeks ago, the actress shared a post on Instagram where she is seen with her cast partner, advancing something that would later be seen on the air.

“I can’t spoil it but… What do you think of this couple? @nicogarciahume @launoeltrece #Renata #Lautaro #LaUno”, indicated the actress mischievously.

Was love born in fiction and then moved to reality? Everything seems to indicate yes…

The scene from The 1-5/18, which was stolen from Titanic

In the fiction of Pol-Ka, agustina cherri Y Gonzalo heredia staged a meeting very similar to the one they had Kate winslet Y Leonardo Dicaprio at the cinema. Rodrigo Lussich aired the most hackneyed trick in the history of soap operas: “the tarnished glass.”

The journalist showed a complex of scenes from different fictions, where they repeated that “trick”, which they immortalized in the cinema, Kate winslet Y Leonardo Dicaprio, in the skin of Jack and Rose in Titanic (1997). In that film, the protagonists have a sexual encounter in a car. The glass fogs up and, at a window, Rose leaves her hand marked.

Lussich shared a fragment of The 1-5 / 18, in which Lola (Agustina Cherri) Y Bruno (Gonzalo Heredia) they have an intimate encounter, which resembles that of said scene in Titanic.