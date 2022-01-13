What character will it be? Tom Hanks is in talks with Kevin Feige to join Marvel

U.S.- To say that Tom Hanks is a well-known actor may be an understatement. Today, Hollywood they rely on big-budget franchises to make the profits they seek. When Hanks started out, he had to build a name that studios could trust to bring audiences to theaters, and he certainly delivered. It has brought big returns in movies like Forrest Gump or Cast away.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

With so much star power and experience, many have wondered if he would ever consider signing on for a Marvel. When asked about it a few months ago during an interview, it seemed like he would be interested, but only if he was offered something good. Now a Trusted, Media-Tested Inside Source Giant Freakin Robot has shared that Tom Hanks is in talks with Marvel to join their cinematic universe.

Unfortunately, while it has emerged that the well-known actor is speaking with the studio about a possible role, the finer details of these conversations could not be confirmed. It’s also possible that the talks don’t go well and he doesn’t appear in a movie, but we’re hopeful that won’t be the case.

As mentioned above, these conversations come after an interview the actor did. Several months ago, Tom Hanks was on the podcast SmartLess. He was asked if he would consider joining Marvel. His response made headlines, largely because it was hilariously on point and showed that he had a pretty good idea of ​​what his public image is. Also because his answer made it clear that under the right conditions, he might consider joining a Marvel movie. Some actors have no interest, but Tom Hanks sounded open, if the role was right.

As if the iconic actor dared to call Kevin Feig, Tom Hanks began by saying:

Here is the problem. First of all, they have never called me once. No, never.” This was to clarify that until two months ago, he had never spoken to them. He then added: “And I think if one of these days they did, they would say, ‘Is there any way you could consider playing a secretary? defense?’ You know, a guy who comes up and says, ‘Please help us Ultraman, we can’t survive!’ I would be one of those guys. I can’t play punk

With those words so publicly spoken, it would be amazing to have heard the phone call between Marvel and Tom Hanks.

Even if these conversations don’t go well, hopefully Tom Hanks will share what happened in these conversations in a future interview. Maybe it will reveal that he was asked to play a terrible villain after all. It’s going to be interesting to hear how these conversations went once the details are finally revealed.