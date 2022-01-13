What character will it be? Tom Hanks is in talks with Kevin Feige to join Marvel

U.S.- To say that Tom Hanks is a well-known actor may be an understatement. Today, Hollywood they rely on big-budget franchises to make the profits they seek. When Hanks started out, he had to build a name that studios could trust to bring audiences to theaters, and he certainly delivered. It has brought big returns in movies like Forrest Gump or Cast away.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker