









© Provided by El Universal Online





What are the most important differences between “West Side Story” of 1961 and 2021 A romance story that impacted the cinema in 2021 was “West Side Story”, a new version of the love between two teenagers who, despite belonging to different gangs, fell in love in New York City in the fifties. This new version directed by Steven spielberg differs in many ways from the 1961 version directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, who last year turned 60 since its premiere

Here are some of the differences we noticed between both versions:

The social concept of the film

Despite the fact that the movie is based on the famous story of “Romeo and Juliet”; Spielberg has considered that today’s society is much more divided and individualistic. And that now the public is more prepared to analyze and reflect on the main conflict. Director Steven and Tony Kushner, the screenwriter, tried to highlight the anxiety and resentment that can turn into hatred and racism.

Such is the case of the fight between the Jets and the Sharks, a confrontation between “whites” and “Puerto Ricans”, in the original film the rivalry was not seen so much, while in the 2021 version it can be clearly seen as the Jets They commit an act of crime by destroying a mural with the flag of Puerto Rico.

Respect for Latino culture

The actors in the new version are really Latino and no makeup is used as in the original version. This allows a more natural performance in the characters without pretending that they are from another culture. In addition, the scenes when speaking in Spanish were not subtitled by order of Spielberg since he wanted to respect the language enough not to subtitle it.

Read also: Regina Orozco says goodbye to App for using image of “racist” Chumel Torres

Musical acts update

Spielberg added to his version a new song “La Borinqueña”, the national anthem of Puerto Rico, at the beginning of the film. On the other hand, the order of the songs and the sequences was changed, for example, the most remembered musical act was changed, which is “America” ​​that went between “Maria” and “Tonight” to leave it at the end of these last two and sings the next day not the same night the previous duets took away.

Rita Moreno appears in two roles

One of the curious differences in the film is that the actress Rita Moreno who plays “Anita” in the 1961 film, returns in the remake now in the role of “Valentina”, the owner of Doc’s candy store. Rita not only settled on being an actress in the 2021 film but is also an executive producer.

The change in “San Juan Hill”

The setting for “West Side Story” is San Juan Hill, a nickname given to the Lincoln Square area of ​​Manhattan’s Upper West Side, an area demolished and remodeled in the Lincoln Center performing arts complex earlier in the decade. So the construction was happening when the original 1961 movie was being shot, so director Steven Spielberg gave his characters a bit more context so that they would feel the fear that they were going to be forced to leave their homes and that her neighborhood would soon become glitzy places for the rich.

rad]]>