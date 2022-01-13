We already have a prince! They reveal the name of the actor who will star in the live action of Snow White

The name of the actor who will play Prince Florian in the live action “Snow White” is already known, there was much speculation about who would be the perfect candidate for the role and he was finally the winner of a Tony, Andrew Burnap.

Andrew, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot will star in the new version of the Disney princess, the film will be a production of Marc Webb, who we know from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man, (500) Days of Summer and The Only Living Boy in New York, among others.

Burnap is recognized for his work in the theater, last year he won a Tony Award for his role as Toby Darling in Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance, directed by Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, 2000).

He has also participated in other productions such as “The Legend of Georgie McBride”, “Troilus and Cressida” or “This Day Forward”. On the small screen he has important productions to premiere: Apple’s “WeCrashed” with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway and the Hulu series “Under the Banner of Heaven” with Andrew Garfield.

“Snow White” will start filming in the UK this spring, and for the music it will be Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, we met them at their work for “La La Land”.