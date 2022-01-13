Wall Street up despite inflation; good investor expectations

Reuters.- Wall Street stock indices rose this afternoon after data showed that although the US inflation at its highest level in decades largely met economists’ expectations, allaying some fears that the Federal Reserve might have to withdraw support more forcefully than expected.

The Labor Department data showed its consumer price index rose 0.5% last month after rising 0.8% in November, while in the 12 months to December the CPI rose 7.0%, its biggest year-over-year rise in almost four decades.

Economists consulted by Reuters estimated that the CPI would increase by 0.4% in December and by 7.0% year-on-year.

“Wall Street investors were bracing for even higher inflation than we actually saw. As bad as the number is and as much inflationary pressure as there is in the economy, there was a little relief in that,” said Anthony Saglimbene, a strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan. “Today’s inflation report validates the Fed’s trajectory and means they don’t have to be more aggressive than what is already priced in.”

The Fed’s plan to reduce monetary expansion to combat inflation includes raising interest rates, which Wall Street analysts expect to start in March., as well as reduce its bond purchase program and cut its asset holdings.

For most stock sectors, it also helped that longer-dated Treasury yields fell on Wednesday. In recent weeks, strong gains in 10-year debt yields weighed on stocks, particularly in rate-sensitive growth sectors such as technology.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 12.70 points, or 0.27%, to 4,725.77 units, while the Nasdaq Composite added 34.27 points, or 0.23%, to 15,187.72 units. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 44.59 points, or 0.12%, at 36,296.61 units.

Growth and technology stocks have been staging a rally this week, with investors looking at a variety of metrics to decide whether to buy the advance or brace for further declines.

