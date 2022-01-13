Valorant premieres cinematic and details all the changes that arrive in Episode 4: Act 1

Many weapons received adjustments, along with some map changes that will produce new strategies.

12 January 2022

A few days ago, Riot Games touted the arrival of Neon, Valorant’s new agent, along with some details about the battle pass and the Protocol 781-A skin line. Now, the company welcomes Episode 4: Act 1, called “Disruption”, with a new kinematics, in addition to revealing all the changes that some weapons and various sections on the maps received.

Implemented a level requirement to play competitive modeAs the main theme of this new episode, we will enter a familiar world, but at the same time it is completely different, as Riot Games took the concept of the Mirrors which began to unfold in 2021. In other words, the dimensional portals They have arrived at Valorant, and with them, the agents will face a version of themselves.

Several weaponsLike Ares, Specter and Bulldog, they received numerous adjustments to make them more versatile options. The weapons of melee They also got some changes, so that players can use them with greater confidence when eliminating their opponents.

On the other hand, the maps were quite updated with the arrival of Disruption. Some new objects, such as boxes and banks, were added in some strategic battle zones, in order to provide more coverage and eliminate — or widen — some bottlenecks that hindered gameplay in certain areas.

Finally, the accounts should now be level 20 or higher, to be able to play within the competitive mode, unless said account has already participated in a game within this modality, in which case this new requirement will be canceled. “To encourage this learning period to go through, we decided to add an account level requirement to play competitive mode,” read the words on the official site, where you can check out all the changes in greater detail.

