United States breaks record for omicron hospitalizations

The most important: The number of Americans hospitalized with Covid-19 soared to record levels on Tuesday as the country faces a surge in infections driven by the omicron variant, and some states already brace for dangerous hospital capacity issues and staff shortages.

Key facts

Approximately 145,982 Americans with Covid-19 were hospitalized on Tuesday, beating the previous record of more than 142,000 hospitalizations recorded in January 2021, according to data compiled by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Patients with Covid-19 occupy 20.7% of the beds and a total of 555,883 patients with and without Covid-19 are using 77.8% of the hospital capacity of this country that became the epicenter of the pandemic.

The state of Maryland, which declared itself an emergency due to increased hospitalizations last week, has fewer free hospital beds than any other state, with 86.1% of total inpatient beds in use, followed by Washington (85 %), Massachusetts (84.4%), Pennsylvania (84.4%), Minnesota (84%), Rhode Island (83.9%), and Georgia (83.8%).

Similarly, Maryland also leads the nation in the proportion of total beds used for Covid-19, with 37.1%, followed by New York (29.9%), New Jersey (28.6%), Georgia (26.6%), Pennsylvania ( 26.5%), Ohio (26.5%), Connecticut (26.2%), Illinois (25.7%), and Delaware (25.5%).

Some intensive care units (ICUs) also face the following pressures: About 80.8% of the nation’s beds are in use, and ICUs are at more than 90% capacity in Rhode Island (95.7%), Kentucky (90.9 %), Texas (90.6%) and New Mexico (90.2%), an improvement from mid-September, when seven states were using more than nine in 10 of their ICU beds.

Covid-19 patients occupy 30.8% of the total bed space in ICUs in US hospitals, led by Maryland (44.2%), Rhode Island (42.4%) and Missouri (40.8%); 12 states were above 40% as of mid-September, with Idaho using 60.8% of its ICU beds for this disease.

Surprising fact

Many hospitals are also grappling with staff shortages that have sickened Covid-19, forcing healthcare facilities to reduce capacity and cancel non-essential services.

Nearly 18% of US hospitals told HHS they are experiencing a critical staff shortage on Tuesday, led by New Mexico (53.8%), Vermont (52.9%) and Rhode Island (50%).

Context

The United States has faced record numbers of Covid-19 infections in recent days, with new daily cases increasing 52% in a week starting Sunday.

Given this, experts have blamed this new wave on the Omicron variant, the most transmissible that can bypass people’s immune defenses and undermine the effectiveness of vaccines.

Researchers say that Ómicron is likely less severe than other variants of the virus, raising hope that ICUs can avoid a capacity crisis, yet hospitalizations have risen as infections rise.

In reaction, Maryland and Virginia imposed states of emergency designed to increase hospital staffing levels, some hospitals in Delaware reoriented staffing and switched to “crisis care standards.”

On Monday, New York ordered dozens of hospitals to suspend non-essential services last weekend and Colorado cleared the way for ambulances to transport only the most seriously ill patients since Friday.

Tangent

Child hospitalizations for Covid-19 have also risen to their highest levels since the start of the pandemic in recent weeks, although hospitalization rates for adults and the elderly remain significantly higher, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This increase could be due to the low rates of childhood vaccination and the increase in infections caused by the omicron variant. However, it could also be due to omicron’s tendency to infect the upper respiratory tract rather than the lungs, as children are more likely than adults to suffer complications from upper respiratory problems.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci stated during a briefing at the White House two weeks ago that “many children are being hospitalized” for other reasons and it turns out that they also have Covid-19.

What to look out for?

The US has estimated to record 1,552 deaths from Covid-19 per day in the last week, well below the record of 3,421 daily deaths registered in January 2021, according to the CDC.

Still, deaths rose 31% in one week, and spikes in deaths often lag behind jumps in infections.

