Two reflections on the sale of Banamex • Forbes Red • Forbes México

Once the sale of almost all of Banamex has been announced by Citigroup, two reflections immediately arise. The first one has to do with the reasons why to sell, while the second is about the bank’s potential buyers.

In terms of the reasons, Citigroup follows the same strategy that it used in Europe and Asia, that is, to put aside the consumer part to focus on the big fortunes and try to do business with that small group.

In addition to being a strategy that the parent company had been working on for some time, another reason could be linked to the cap on commissions to AFORE (20% of all AFORES in Mexico are in Banamex), which It meant a juicy business for the bank, added to the high probability of a long economic crisis derived from the pandemic and that will undoubtedly affect consumption in the coming years.

A market like Mexico, in which consumption is not its strong suit, manages to generate profits for the banks from the commissions charged, which can be regulated in the short term in case the regulation proposals are reactivated in the Federal Congress, since, if so, its approval is most likely.

If in the medium term there are caps on the commissions charged by banks, the Mexican business is no longer attractive, since in the country few clients with a credit card are totaleros (approximately 20% pay their total consumption month by month ), which makes the profit margin high when there are no caps on the commissions charged for the use of services and non-payment.

In the part that refers to potential buyers, it is necessary to be aware of the role that the Federal Government will have to grant facilities to potential buyers and thus show their preference for a particular group of private individuals.

Among the facilities, you can find a payment plan for the purchase taxes, as well as the provision of information that is not yet public about the state of the bank, which is vital to know if there are real possibilities for growth in the medium term. and make the investment profitable.

Most likely, the Federal Government will grant facilities to Mexican capital, in order to give strength to the idea of ​​nationalism and economic sovereignty. In addition to the above, it is difficult to assume that the sale will be authorized to banks such as BBVA or Santander, since, due to their size and market power, their purchase of Banamex could violate economic competition laws.

Given the above, what remains is to see if the interested parties are economic power groups close to the Federal Government and what service they can offer in the medium term in the face of a crisis and a bank that is not even among the top three anymore. important of the country.

The author is an economics professor at UNAM, coordinator of the Unique Program of Specializations in Economics (Postgraduate, UNAM).

