Two other Broadway plays announce their closure due to the wave of covid

This content was published on 13 January 2022 – 01:04

New York, Jan 12 (EFE) .- Two outstanding theatrical productions, “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Girl From the North Country”, were added this Wednesday to the list of Broadway works that since the beginning of last December have announced a temporary or premature closure as a result of the coronavirus wave.

The popular “To Kill a Mockingbird”, an adaptation by Aaron Sorking of the Harper Lee novel, announced that it will close next Sunday, January 16, and that the curtain will not raise again until June 1, something that It will be held in a smaller theater, the Belasco Theater, with a capacity for 1,016 spectators, compared to 1,500 at the current Shubert Theater.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” has been one of the most successful plays in the theater mecca of recent years, having premiered on November 1, 2018 with actor Jeff Daniels in the title role and backed by rave reviews.

Also this Wednesday the Bob Dylan musical “Girl From the North Country” announced that its last show will be on January 23, with the possibility of returning this spring, although without offering any guarantees.

The two hasty closings come a day after poor sales figures were posted on Broadway in the first week of the year, which were down 31% to $ 18 million from $ 26 million the previous week.

The numbers also revealed that the 27 Broadway productions only attended about 157,000 spectators, so that around 40% of the seats were left empty.

These two works are in addition to other outstanding shows such as “Mrs. Doubtfire”, which just over a week ago announced a 9-week closure, a measure that the production said it had to take to avoid a definitive cancellation of the work.

The current wave of coronavirus infections has also caused the premature closure of works such as “Ain’t Too Proud”, “Thoughts of a Colored Man”, “Jagged Little Pill” or “The Waitress”, as well as temporary suspensions of “The Music Man “starring Hugh Jackman,” Hamilton “and” The Lion King. ” EFE

