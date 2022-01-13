‘Twilight’: How bad weather helped the cast bond as a family

Although not everyone enjoys the subject in Twilight, many people are in love with the look of the film. Shot in Portland, Oregon, nature provided a truly impressive backdrop for the film. But filming in such rainy weather brought its fair share of challenges for the large cast and crew, especially since so much of the film takes place outdoors.

While The Twilight saga would become a worldwide phenomenon, no one expected the film to be as successful as it was. Thus, the first film received a particularly modest budget compared to its four successors. this means that Twilight The director, Catherine Hardwicke, had to shoot much of the film in cloudy weather because she couldn’t afford all the CGI to constantly make the vampires glow.

‘Twilight’ cast members Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart | Franco S. Origlia/Getty Images

Gloomy Weather Helped ‘Twilight’ Cast Bond

But Hardwicke’s biggest weather problem wasn’t cloudy skies. It was the rain that made things a real nightmare, especially when filming the baseball scene, where all the vampires appeared. “The weather didn’t cooperate,” Hardwicke shared with Insider. “And you can’t have pouring rain [because of] all makeup drips; hair. They just don’t look like the cool vampires in the pouring rain.”

RELATED: ‘Twilight’: 1 Cast Member Called The Wedding ‘Magical’

In the aforementioned interview, Nikki Reed (who was cast as Rosalie Hale in the Twilight movies) recalled the miserable weather. However, she shared that the weather helped her bond with her co-stars. “It was very cold and we became this little family very quickly,” Reed recalled.

Anna Kendrick has a different experience of how the weather affected her fellow actors

Of course, some of that camaraderie may have faded after enduring weeks of miserable weather. Anna Kendrick, who showed up near the end of filming to play Jessica Stanley, recalled that it was a bit difficult to connect with her. Twilight co-stars

RELATED: ‘Twilight’: The Cast Dynamic Was Like ‘Cliques In High School’

“Damp and cold is not an environment conducive to making friends,” Kendrick revealed of making Twilight in his book, Scrappy little nobody. “Imagine if the first four weeks of a new job were spent outside in the freezing rain.”

Moving on, Kendrick shared that some of his Twilight the co-stars went out of their way to befriend her. “Kristen Stewart, one of the most committed actresses I’ve ever worked with, made a valiant effort to be friendly, but I could tell she was putting her mind to it,” she wrote. “Under every word, I heard ‘You don’t know, man, you don’t know what it’s like out there.'”

Kendrick Wouldn’t Have Made ‘Twilight’ If He Knew How Bad the Weather Would Be

It didn’t take long for Kendrick to understand why his Twilight the co-stars weren’t the most bubbly. The Perfect tone alum had her own personal struggles with the weather.

“If you had told me I had to be in that weather with no relief, I would have walked out like the little bitch that I am,” Kendrick revealed. “Extreme cold bothers you. The elements do not discriminate. And it doesn’t matter how much ‘you get paid to do this’ when your body’s basic survival requirements are at stake.”

Clearly, the weather presented quite a hurdle for those working on the Twilight films. And while it doesn’t sound easy, we’re sure fans are happy the cast and crew made it through.

RELATED: ‘Twilight’: Which Cast Member Originally Auditioned For Edward Cullen?