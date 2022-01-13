‘Twilight’: How bad weather helped the cast bond as a family

Although not everyone enjoys the subject in Twilight, many people are in love with the look of the film. Shot in Portland, Oregon, nature provided a truly impressive backdrop for the film. But filming in such rainy weather brought its fair share of challenges for the large cast and crew, especially since so much of the film takes place outdoors.

While The Twilight saga would become a worldwide phenomenon, no one expected the film to be as successful as it was. Thus, the first film received a particularly modest budget compared to its four successors. this means that Twilight The director, Catherine Hardwicke, had to shoot much of the film in cloudy weather because she couldn’t afford all the CGI to constantly make the vampires glow.

