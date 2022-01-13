Turco Mohamed’s team enters the fight for the signing of Cristián Pavón

Cruz Azul already has competition for the signing of Cristian Pavón; At the last moment, the new team of Turco Mohamed already approached Boca Juniors to ask about the Argentine striker.

the novel of Cristian Pavón in this transfer market continues, well Cruz Azul does not give up on the signing of the Argentine striker, however, in the last few hours a rival who has also already approached to ask Boca Juniors for the footballer, at the request of an old acquaintance of Mexican soccer.

Is about Antonio the ‘Turk’ Mohamed, who was recently confirmed as the new technical director of the Athletic Mineiro and immediately asked the first reinforcement for his squad, so the team Brazilian He already had communication with the team of which he is vice president Juan roman riquelme to ask about the conditions of the Cordovan attacker.

According to information from ESPN Argentina, the Athletic Mineiro, who had already tried to sign Cristian Pavón in other transfer markets, He would have already approached Boca Juniors to ask about the Argentine World Cup, however, so far there is no formal offer, only interest.

In this way, the Gallic would become direct competition from Cruz Azul by the tab of 25 year old soccer player, when even his representative had already ensured that the offer from The Ferris Wheel It was the best that existed for the striker, so everything will depend on the Brazilians being able to improve the offer of Machine.

It should be noted that, even in the last few hours The version of a possible exchange between Cruz Azul and Boca Juniors gained strength, because the celestial directive would have already offered Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernandez to the Argentine team to try to convince him to give him the token of Pavón. So far, the negotiations are still going on.