Toyota Corolla and Corolla Cross reinforce their safety team in Brazil

The Japanese brand already has available the news for the 2022 model of Toyota Corolla and Corolla Cross.

The compact Toyota Corolla and its SUV version, Corolla cross They began to be sold this year with their update for the 2022 model. The main novelties focus on the security section in order to strengthen the vote of confidence in these models.

The issue can be summed up in that both vehicles incorporated the ADAS systems package as standard throughout the range. Toyota Safety Sense so far exclusive for the higher versions, especially those with hybrid powertrain.

As well as the equipment is also complemented prices will increase. Taking as a reference the rates published in Brazil, the average increase was about 10,000 reais, which in Colombian pesos would be about six million pesos more.

Toyota Corolla and Corolla Cross 2022: news in detail

Among the highlights of Toyota Safety Sense, now standard on all Corolla and Corolla Cross, are: lane keeping system, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, frontal pre-collision assist and pedestrian alert.

In addition, the security package includes Lane Keeping Alert Y Lane Keeping Assist, functions focused on highway driving. In the case of the sedan, the mobile induction charger expands its coverage in more versions of the model.

The set of parking sensors front and rear is another important element in this update 2022 for the Toyota Corolla Compact range. In the “Cross” this function is also included as part of the news.

On board the SUV received some additional benefits such as an updated instrument cluster. Regarding the mechanical aspects, the 2.0 liter engine In the combustion and hybrid versions it carries the 1.8 liter engine.

