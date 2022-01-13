This is what separates Cruz Azul from Cristian Pavón
Boca Juniors has set a condition to let their attacker out and the negotiation with the Machine cools down.
Video: Condition of Boca Juniors can keep Cruz Azul away
For: Zaritzi Sosa
The days go by and there is no clarity between Cristian Pavón and Cruz Azul. In Argentina, different media report that Boca Juniors has set a condition that the Machine board did not like.
And it is that to release the Argentine player the figure that was leaked are the 3 million dollars, but on the condition that Cruz Azul, or any other club that is interested in his services, owns 80 percent of the pass and Boca keeps 20 percent for a future sale of the attacker.
This clause does not fully convince the board of La Maquina, so they analyze whether or not to launch the offer for the winger, while Pavón receives interest from other teams.
It is said that the Brazilian club Atlético de Mineiro is another of the teams that would be interested in Pavón, although there is no formal offer and the Argentine’s future remains up in the air due to the fact that his contract ends in the summer of 2022 and another latent option. is that some club negotiates directly with him when he is free.
