This is what GTA V Definitive Edition looks like, the mod that gives GTA 5 a new life

While we wait for the edition for PS5 and XSX / S of GTA V, the community of PC creators continues to provide us with mods to give new lives and reshape the graphical look of the Rockstar sandbox and update it to the current times.

Today, without going any further, we bring you Grand Theft Auto 5: Definitive Edition, a mod what has developed BadassBaboon for many months to give a complete face lift to almost all the textures of the original game, replacing them with new models at 2K and 4K resolutions and even manually rescaling and enhancing various textures.

To show the progress of this mod, BadassBaboon has posted the video that you can see right here below and in which the original version of the game on PC is compared and the one with this mod incorporated. That’s right, for now, GTA 5: Definitive Edition is in a beta phase That can only be tested by those who support this creator on their Patreon, which you can access from this link.

GTA 6 will be announced this year according to various rumors

After seeing this mod, it is likely that many of you want to taste a new GTA. From the outset the closest thing is, as we say, the version of GTA V for PS5 and XSX / S that will arrive this same year in which, according to various rumors, Grand Theft Auto 6 will also be announced, a game that will be having a chaotic development.

What do you think of this mod that improves GTA V on PC?