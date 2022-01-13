This is what a new PlayStation laptop would look like

In an alternate reality, the Playstation Vita it was not a failure, and Sony is still in the market for handheld consoles. While this is not our universe, a couple of designers give us an idea of ​​what the successor to the Vita would look like, which would be focused on competing against the Nintendo Switch.

Recently, Andrea Gallarini and Nicola Pezzotti, a couple of designers, created a series of renders that introduce us to the PlayStation Portable 2022, a piece of hardware similar to the Switch, but with the technology of the PS5 integrated. This laptop features an ultra HD OLED screen, thermal management through the front ventilation grille, dual surround sound speakers and volume change buttons, as well as the ability to use the console as a controller to play games on a TV, similar to the Wii U.

Sadly, this is just a concept that will surely never come true. Recall that the PS Vita died for PlayStation to fully focus on the PS4, something that at the end of the day ended up benefiting the company. However, this is not to say that the focus was only on the console market, as we have also seen a lot of interest in VR devices, something that persists to this day.

Editor’s Note:

A successor to the PS Vita doesn’t sound like a bad idea. However, considering that Sony’s strong studios are working on high-end AAA experiences that will only reach the PS5, this would leave the hypothetical handheld console without the kind of experiences that characterize the current PlayStation so much.

Via: Yanko Design