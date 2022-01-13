This is the ‘most traded token’ among Binance whales

two min of reading

BabyDoge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) has registered an extension of the rally 115% for two weeks, as the whales in Binance Smart Chain (BSC) acquired large amounts of the currency meme.

What has happened

According to the data tracker of blockchain WhaleStats, on January 10 BabyDoge surpassed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to become the token most traded among the 1,000 richest BSC wallets.

JUST IN: #BabyDoge @babydogecoin had flipped $ ETH to be most traded token among the top 1000 BSC wallets

#BabyDoge price ups 16.88% in the past 24hrs with a current price of $ 0.0000000037

Will #BabyDoge follow in the footstep of #SHIB?

Source: https://t.co/tYUaVqEZvV pic.twitter.com/9Xp9h5cmEZ

– WhaleStats – the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) January 10, 2022

Last week, the Shiba Inu-inspired cryptocurrency achieved another major milestone that was celebrated by its community. The number of BabyDoge holders reached a record 1.15 million, surpassing Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).

Because it is important

BabyDoge was first released in May 2021 as a token integrated into Binance Smart Chain.

Like many coins meme in the crypto space, the price of token was significantly appreciated after a tweet from the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Elon musk, in July 2021.

Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo,

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2021

Following Musk’s tweet, the cryptocurrency surged nearly 450% to an all-time high of $ 0.000000005890 in the span of a week.

The coin meme It is currently trading at a price of 0.000000003856, which is 34% below its all-time high, but is still 3.980% above its lowest point recorded in June 2021.

Conversely, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is down 80% from its peak price in 2021 and only 53% of holders are still making money on their initial investment.