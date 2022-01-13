This is the luxurious engagement ring that Megan Fox received in Puerto Rico

Actress Megan Fox and the rapper Colson Baker, artistically known as Machine Gun Kelly, got engaged yesterday in Puerto Rico at the beautiful Dorado Beach hotel, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

The moment was shared by both artists in a video on their social networks. The actress and the singer began their relationship for a year and a half in the same hotel where they sealed their marriage commitment. The video on the actress’s account in less than 24 hours reaches 19.7 million people.

“We did not know the pain we would face together in such a short and hectic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated with love. And karma. Somehow, a year and a half later, after we’d been through hell together and laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And as in all the lives before this one, and as in all the lives that will follow, I said yes,” the actress wrote on her Instagram account as part of the message that accompanies the engagement video.

The exclusive design

Once the commitment was given, as other couples do, the next thing was to exhibit the beautiful ring, which in the case of the actress is a luxurious and exclusive jewel of precious stones.

In a video shared by the boyfriend, Fox is shown showing off the piece that fuses a diamond and an emerald that form “the dark heart that is our love.”

Fox’s ring exhibits a unique and exclusive design, as the double ring was designed by the rapper and Stephen Webster.

Machine Gun Kelly himself explained that the double ring represents his birthstones, “set in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together like two halves of the same soul, forming the dark heart that is our love.”

“’Yes, in this life and in all lives.’ Under the very branches under which we fell in love, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald, (his birthstone) and the diamond (my birthstone) set in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together like two halves of the same soul. Forming the dark heart that is our love”, wrote the artist.

Stephen Webster is a renowned English jeweler of note since the 1980s, whose life has been dedicated to the design of fine jewellery.

Some jewelry portals define the design of the ring as a Toi et Moi (You and me) that integrates precious stones of the same size.

Insider magazine estimated the cost of the ring at $400,000, as it was an original and unique design for them. Other outlets such as Us Weekly value it between $70,00 to $75,000. It all depends on the size of the stones, a fact that has not been revealed so far.

The celebrity couple coincided in 2020 in the filming of the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in Puerto Rico, in which Bruce Willis also acted.

The “Transformers’” actress was married from 2010 to 2021 to actor Brian Austin Green and has three sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey. Meanwhile, the rapper is the father of a girl, Casie.