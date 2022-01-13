This is the goal that Oribe Peralta considers the best of his career

The forward has acknowledged that the best goal of his career was scored when he played for Monterrey, due to the similar technique used by Ronaldo. Video: Televisa.

After a career built within eight institutions, over almost 19 years in the First Division, Oribe Peralta announced his definitive retirement of the courts. In his career he managed to score more than two hundred goals and many of them brought glory to the teams he defended. However, there is one in particular that, although it did not translate into some title or achievement, considered his favorite due to the similarity with the style of a Brazilian star that shone at the beginning of the millennium.

During a radio interview in the program “Los Camps” of W Radio, the Brush he was questioned for his preferred entry. Without hesitation, he declared that “For me the best goal I made was one with Monterrey against Dorados, because of the similarity it had with the phenomenon Ronaldo”. In this way, he discarded the target that gave Mexico the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

The goal he referred to was scored by September 15, 2004, when the Rayados de Monterrey, a team in which he was a member, faced the Sinaloa Dorados within the framework of the Opening tournament. About 38 thousand attendees at the Technological Stadium witnessed the masterful definition with which Peralta defeated goalkeeper Cirilo Saucedo and he reminded the Brazilian striker who, at that time, shone on the best fields of European football.

Oribe Peralta played for the Rayados de Monterrey under the command of Miguel Herrera (Photo: Iván Stephens / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

To the minute 44 of the game, the Rayados already outscored the Sinaloa team by two goals to one. After a failed attempt to get closer to the Monterrey goal, the defense rejected a ball to the half court. In that place, Oribe Peralta made a wall of first intention with Guillermo Franco. The Argentine returned the service to the young man Brush and began a quick race towards the rival goal.

The three-meter advantage over his closest pursuer, as well as his speed, allowed him to enter the large area almost alone. He barely controlled with a touch, when Saucedo wanted to go out to strip him of the ball. At that time, Peralta he feigned with a cut towards the center of the area and deceived the goalkeeper. The ball continued with its trajectory and the forward barely had to define with the inside to score the third goal for the Rayados.

At the end of that meeting, the scoreboard ended in six goals by two. Those in charge of completing the task were Guillermo Franco and Jesús Cabrito Arellano, each with a double, as well as Ricardo Pepito Martínez with a goal. Thanks to the result, the team led by Miguel Louse Herrera At that time he achieved ten units that catapulted him to third position in his group, only below Veracruz and Pachuca.

The best goal that, according to him, he has scored, he scored against the Dorados de Sinaloa in 2004 (Photo: Jorge López / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

The good work of Oribe Peralta in the Sultana del Norte guaranteed him the stay for two years. It was not until 2005 when he had a second chance with the team that almost marginalized him from professional football, that is, the Chivas from the Guadalajara Sports Club. Later he joined the Santos Laguna Club, where he stayed for two and a half seasons. Due to the presence of other renowned artillerymen, such as Matías Vuoso, it was loaned to the Jaguares.

It was in Chiapas when it reached its first splendor and returned to the Comarca Lagunera. He was consolidated, he was a champion and his level catapulted the national team that attended the 2012 London Olympics. It was in the summertime fair maximum where he scored what is probably the most important goal of his career, when he gave the gold medal to Mexico in the final against Brazil.

Subsequently came to America, where he also consecrated an important step and was crowned. At the end of five seasons, in 2019, Chivas gave him a chance to continue playing soccer, but his level was never the same again. Finally, after scoring more than 200 goals Y six national titles, as well as six internationals, the Brush said goodbye to professional football.

