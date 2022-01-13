This is how fans reacted to the premiere of Eternals on Disney +

Chloé Zhao’s movie is now available on the platform and fans experienced the launch on social media by leaving their messages.

2021 has been the year of revenge for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after a 2020 in which they could not release anything because of the Coronavirus pandemic, leading to the closure of cinemas in much of the world. They started on the right foot with their series on the streaming service Disney +, but it was time to return to the big screen and one of his releases was Eternals, which from today is available on the platform.

It is a film of superheroes that until now were unknown within the MCUas they had not been mentioned for good reason. The plot follows a group called Eternal, an alien race created by the Celestials who have lived on Earth for over 7,000 years and come together to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

The tape is directed by Chloé zhao, who triumphed at the last Oscar Awards ceremony with Nomadland by taking home the statuette for Best Director. In its cast we find great stars of today, such as Gemma chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Angelina Jolie (Thena), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kit harington (Dane Whitman), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lia mchugh (Sprite), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Barry keoghan (Druig) and Don lee (Gilgamesh).

A curiosity that fans have not paid much attention to is that the The specialized press has called it the worst Marvel feature film. It currently has 47% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 374 critical reviews, and on the Metacritic website it maintains a score of 52 out of 100, based on 62 reviews.

The reality is that the fans have cared little what the critics say, since they enjoyed a new film completely different from what was being seen in the MCU. From today they can see as many times as they want Eternals on the streaming service Disney + and the followers celebrated it by leaving their messages on the networks. This is how they reacted to the launch!

+ Reactions to the premiere of Eternals on Disney +

