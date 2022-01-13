They report that the Spanish government is investigating whether Djokovic complied with the legal procedures to enter the country in December

According to Spanish regulations, residents of Serbia can only enter Spain if they have a complete vaccination certificate or special authorization.

The tours and trips of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic remain in doubt as to their legality, after having tested positive for covid-19 shortly before going to Australia. Now the Spanish government is also investigating whether the athlete complied with all the legal procedures when he visited his home in Marbella last December, according to sports journalist Ángel García on the COPE’s Tiempo de Juego podcast.

Djokovic stayed in Belgrade from December 14 to 25 and later traveled to Spain, before December 31, where he was training but not in “necessary work” or participating in “high-level sports events”.

For now, it is unknown if the Serbian requested the relevant special permission to enter the country, said the aforementioned media, which specified that the Ministry of the Interior has confirmed that the matter is already in the hands of the Police. In the same way, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made it known to Foreigners for the investigations of the case.