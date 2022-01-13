THEY DOMINATED AND WERE SUPERIOR: Xavi Hernández explained why FC Barcelona came out with rage and impotence after falling to Real Madrid

The culés competed very well and delivered really positive football moments. Unfortunately for his cause, it was not enough to load Real Madrid out of the Spanish Super Cup. For this reason, knowing that they were close to victory, Xavi and his players left the court with rage and impotence.

Proud of how they performed, screwed by the result. And, in the end, they did not get the award they were looking for. Despite their dominance and superiority over considerable periods of time, they return home empty-handed.

XAVI: “WE HAVE BEEN SUPERIOR IN MANY TIMES”

“It has a bad taste. We have been 3-2 several times. And also the 3-3 tie. They were able to put us 2-4 at the end. But we have dominated Real Madrid, which has lagged behind many minutes, we have controlled it, we have dominated it. And it’s a shame, it’s a shame. Of rage. We are sad. But the sensations of where we came from and now where we are, we can be proud, that we have competed very well. And that this is the way ”.

An FC Barcelona without complexes: “We dominated, we played well, we were superior in many moments than Real Madrid. Today I think it was the day to remove the complexes, that the Barça he can compete against anyone ”.

They generated and played to win: “I think they (their players) have the feeling that we have had a place in the final, that we have had Real Madrid dominated in their field. We have had them, we have tightened them a lot. We have had the victory. This feeling is sad, it is of anger, of helplessness. But, hey, we’ll see a little better tomorrow. We can be proud ”.

They competed against the Spanish team that is best through. And, due to the process, they also deserved a final: “If we toss a coin and Barça win, nothing happens either. Barça also deserved to go to the final. Real Madrid has played very well against it, in transitions they are lethal and they have a lot of power in that. Not controlling these transitions are our mistakes. The team well, the team played well, they competed with what I think is the team in the best shape in all of Spain at the moment. We are there, we are on the road ”.

Undefeated data. Real Madrid has defeated FC Barcelona in the last 5 Clásicos in Spain. Significant domain.

Did you know..? Xavi Hernández registers 5 victories, 4 draws and 3 defeats as coach of FC Barcelona. Progress is evident, but there is still a lot of work ahead.