They compare the new Palmeiras reinforcement with Will Smith

Palmeiras comes from raising his second Libertadores Cup in a row, he is preparing to stay at the top of both Brazilian and continental football, and that is why he signed Jailson Even, a 26-year-old midfielder arriving from China’s Dlian Pro and It has a resemblance to Will Smith that is scary. Look at the curious presentation of the Verdao.





The resemblance to the American actor is undeniable, and that is why the São Paulo group decided to present its brand new reinforcement with an original presentation that imitates the intro of the Prince of Rap, a 1990 series that starred Smith and led him to stardom.

In this presentation, behind the wheel with a past at Fenerbahce in Turkey, he is seen taking a taxi, sticking his head out the window and taking photos, just like the winner of four Grammy Awards did. Likewise, messages are seen with the same typeface used by the series and at the end of the audiovisual piece Jailson speaks to all the fans of the Brazilian team.

“During the time when I was not playing I tried to stay in shape and I am physically well. It is very good to arrive at a giant club, with a wonderful structure and great players. I am eager to help, get to know my teammates better and be available. from Professor Abel (Ferreira) “Siqueira comments.

It should be noted that in order for the midfielder to sign with the tactically command entity Abel Ferreira, the São Paulo team had to improve offers from Porto de Portugal and Turkish Galatasaray.





