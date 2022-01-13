They celebrate the end of the shoot

The movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be one of the big bets of Warner Bros. / DC Comics this year.

The first installment starring solo by Jason Momoa What Arthur Curry 2018 is the highest grossing film of all those that have been released DC Comics. Since with 1,148 million dollars it has surpassed other successes such as The dark knight (1,003M), joker (1074M) and The Dark Knight Rises (1,081 M). So surely Aquaman and the lost kingdom it will burst into movie theaters around the world again around Christmas 2022.

Director james wan has had a great cast headed by Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Amber Heard like mera, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry Nicole Kidman like Atlanna, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane / Black Manta, Patrick Wilson as King Orm / Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Randall Park as Dr Stephen Shin, Vincent Regan like atlan, Pilou Asbæk, Indy Moore like Karshon and jani zhao like Stingray.

In the funny photo that we leave you below, we can see the director james wan and the actors Jason Momoa Y Patrick Wilson showing how much fun they have had filming and saying goodbye to the filming of the film.

Next to the image you can read: And finally, finally, finally, the last real day of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in Malibu with these two gentlemen @prideofgypsies @thereelpatrickwilson. Yeah, we get really, really wet on this show. A THOUSAND THANKS to all the amazing team that worked so hard and tirelessly on this movie. Especially the part of the UK where we shot 95% of the movie. Truly some of the best craftsmen I have been fortunate enough to work with. And big shouts to the amazing drives in Hawaii and Los Angeles. I have a long way to go before it’s ready, but I can’t wait to share this little movie with you all.

What will the movie be about?

Aquaman and the lost kingdom will continue the adventures of Arthur Curry Y Mere. They must face a terrible threat that can bring about the end for both the oceans and the land surface. To meet this challenge, they will need to trust Orm, who was defeated not long ago by the great hero of DC Comics.

The movie Aquaman and the lost kingdom It will be released on December 21, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.