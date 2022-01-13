They are all the nominees for the SAG Awards 2022

The 2022 awards season already began with the Golden Globes ceremony on January 9 at a private, non-broadcast event in which Nicole Kidman, Will Smith, and Andrew Garfield took home various awards. The awards continue and now it was the turn of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) who already made their nominees knowns for the delivery of this 2022.











Belfast, CODA, and even The Squid Game garnered nominations for this awards show. As for the nominated actors and actresses, the names of Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck stand out because they are the favorites to take the categories for Best Actress and Best Actor.

The SAG Awards are considered as a prelude to the Oscars, since over the years a large number of productions, as well as actors who have been awarded in this delivery are also nominated or awarded at the Academy Awards, the most important installment of the film industry.

But who were this year’s nominees? Here we bring you the complete list

BEST CAST

5 bloods

The mother of blues

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Chicago 7 trial

BEST ACTRESS

Amy Adams – Hillbilly, A Country Elegy

Viola Davis – The Mother of the Blues

Vanessa Kirby – Fragments of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Beautiful Revenge

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – The Mother of the Blues

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly, a country elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Helena Zengel – World News

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Chicago 7 Trial

Chadwick Boseman – 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – Little Secrets

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

BEST DOUBLE CAST

5 Bloods

Mulan

World News

The Chicago 7 trial

Wonder Woman 1984

BEST CAST IN A DRAMA SERIES

Better call saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft country

Ozark

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Laura Linney – Ozark

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This is Us

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

BEST CAST IN A COMEDY SERIES

Dead to me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted lasso

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate – Dead To Me

Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jamy Youssef – Ramy

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. AmericaMichaela Coel – I

May Destroy You Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy – Lady’s Gambit

Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bill Camp – Lady’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs – Hamilton

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True

BEST DOUBLE CAST

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft country

The Mandalorian

Westworld

