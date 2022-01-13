They are all the nominees for the SAG Awards 2022
The 2022 awards season already began with the Golden Globes ceremony on January 9 at a private, non-broadcast event in which Nicole Kidman, Will Smith, and Andrew Garfield took home various awards. The awards continue and now it was the turn of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) who already made their nominees knowns for the delivery of this 2022.
Belfast, CODA, and even The Squid Game garnered nominations for this awards show. As for the nominated actors and actresses, the names of Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck stand out because they are the favorites to take the categories for Best Actress and Best Actor.
The SAG Awards are considered as a prelude to the Oscars, since over the years a large number of productions, as well as actors who have been awarded in this delivery are also nominated or awarded at the Academy Awards, the most important installment of the film industry.
But who were this year’s nominees? Here we bring you the complete list
BEST CAST
- 5 bloods
- The mother of blues
- Minari
- One Night in Miami
- The Chicago 7 trial
BEST ACTRESS
- Amy Adams – Hillbilly, A Country Elegy
- Viola Davis – The Mother of the Blues
- Vanessa Kirby – Fragments of a Woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Beautiful Revenge
BEST ACTOR
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – The Mother of the Blues
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Steven Yeun – Minari
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly, a country elegy
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
- Helena Zengel – World News
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Chicago 7 Trial
- Chadwick Boseman – 5 Bloods
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto – Little Secrets
- Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
BEST DOUBLE CAST
- 5 Bloods
- Mulan
- World News
- The Chicago 7 trial
- Wonder Woman 1984
BEST CAST IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Better call saul
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- Lovecraft country
- Ozark
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Gillian Anderson – The Crown
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Laura Linney – Ozark
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown – This is Us
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
BEST CAST IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Dead to me
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt’s Creek
- Ted lasso
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Christina Applegate – Dead To Me
- Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Jamy Youssef – Ramy
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Cate Blanchett – Mrs. AmericaMichaela Coel – I
- May Destroy You Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy – Lady’s Gambit
- Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Bill Camp – Lady’s Gambit
- Daveed Diggs – Hamilton
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True
BEST DOUBLE CAST
- The Boys
- Cobra Kai
- Lovecraft country
- The Mandalorian
- Westworld
To
To
To
To
To