These are the age ratings that all the Batman movies have had

We can safely say that Batman is, of all dc comics characters, is most popular and most loved by fans through the years. It is for this reason that we have been able to see so many works on the big screen that were adapted to the character. Clear: not all these films were made for the same type of audience, which we can see in the age ratings that each of these films obtained at the time.

Batman (1966)

The first Bat Man movie that audiences could see at the cinema was Batman, 1966, which was an extension of the television series starring Adam West. This work obtained in North America the PG classification, that is to say, that any child could see it with the supervision of an adult.

Batman (1989)

Batman it was the character’s first film directed by Tim Burton, which showed us one of the best wearers of the suit that we have seen on screen: Michael keaton. This film, whose main characteristic was the careful Gothic aesthetics typical of Burton’s imagination, obtained in North America the classification PG-13 (not suitable for children under 13 years of age), and in Mexico the classification B (not suitable for children under 15 years of age).

Batman returns

The second Batman film directed by Tim burton brought back the aesthetics of the previous one, adding more action to his risky stunt routines. Even so, This film maintained the PG-13 classification in North America, as well as in Mexico, where the B classification was obtained.

Batman forever

The controversial film directed by Joel Schumacher, considered by some fans to be the worst Batman movie, was awarded the PG-13 rating in North America, while in Mexico, Batman forever was rated B.

Batman & robin

Batman & robin It is the last film in the saga that began with Batman in 1989, and anyone who sees it can see that it is a show aimed at all ages, because completely moving away from the gloomy setting of Tim Burton, this film offered us a caramelized version of the Bat Man. Even so, in North America it was rated PG-13, while in Mexico it was rated B.

Batman Begins

Christopher Nolan was the first to take Batman seriously, moving him away from superhero fantasy, and offering us a much more realistic version of what the character could be in our world. Critically acclaimed as a much more mature take on Batman, the classification that This tape obtained in North America was PG-13, while in Mexico, Batman Begins was rated B.

Batman: The dark knight

Yes Batman Begins showed us a more mature version of Batman, the rawness of The dark knight convinced the public that not all superheroes were created for children. The interpretation of Heath ledger as Joker she is remembered as the best the character has ever had, let alone the performance of Christian Bale. However, said film did not change its classification with respect to the previous one, since in North America it was considered PG-13, and in Mexico it was classified as B.

Batman: The Dark Knight Rises

The latest Batman movie directed by Christopher Nolan closed this beautiful trilogy with a flourish, offering us villains as iconic as Bane or Ra’s al Ghul. This film also increased its doses of violence compared to the first two. However, this element it did not affect the PG-13 classification that it received in North America, nor the B classification that this Universe had obtained in Mexico.

Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice

You can love or hate Zack Snyder, but there is no doubt that his films could never leave you indifferent. This is what happened with Batman vs superman, a film criticized for the extreme use of slow motion and the exacerbated violence on the part of the Bat Man. But nevertheless, These elements did not prevent it from obtaining the PG-13 classification in North America, while in Mexico it obtained the B classification.

The Lego Batman Movie

Focused mainly on comedy, it is evident that The Lego Batman Movie It is a film aimed at the whole family, which might seem a bit out of tune with the Bat Man’s own atmosphere, however, in this case the opposite happened. In North America this work received the PG classification, while in Mexico they were more lax, as it obtained the A classification., that is to say: that all children can see it without the supervision of adults.

The batman

The batman is the long-awaited film of the character directed by Matt Reeves, which will hit theaters on March 4. Due to the advances that we have seen of this film, we expected that its classification would restrict its access to younger audiences, however, as is tradition already in the works of the superhero, this It will be rated PG-13.

As you can see, most Batman movies, according to their ratings, are suitable for almost everyone with the exception of a couple: Batman from 1966 and The Lego Batman Movie, which can be seen by almost anyone. However, don’t be fooled by these classifications: not all the Bat Man films are easily digestible, as some, due to their narrative complexity or the enormous violence that characterizes them, were actually made for much harder stomachs.

And you, did you already know the age ratings of all the Batman movies?

