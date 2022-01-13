The ten best films for travelers
If you are one of those with the soul of a traveler, who dreams of visiting, knowing, spending the night in various places, a good way to do it is through the seventh art -cinema-.
Cinema transport, inspire to those incredible dreamed, desired, unsuspected destinations … It could help you plan your next vacation, your next adventure.
To enjoy interesting films that would transport you to that destination you want, you can do them in different ways: rent it or use the various platforms that the world of technology offers today, such as Netflix.
In this delivery of tourism we recommend:
- Motorcycle Diaries: A biographical film inspired by the travel diaries of Che Guevara and Alberto Granado. It is directed by Walter Salles and starring Gael García Bernal and Rodrigo de la Serna.
It was the winner of an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2005.
- Memories of Africa. “Out Of Africa”. It is an American film dating from 1985. It is directed by Sydney Pollack and starring Meryl Streep and Robert Redford. It is based on the autobiographical book Out of Africa, by the writer Karen Blixen.
- The Beach starring Leonardo Dicaprio. It tells of his arrival in Thailand, as a backpacker, in search of adventure and during his stay in Bangkok he discovers a paradise island, which was unknown.
- The Way. The plot tells the story of Tom Avery, a prominent widowed ophthalmologist, who is told that his son Daniel, with whom he had never had a pleasant family relationship, had died, forcing Tom, devastated by the dire news, to travel to France to collect his remains.
On the trip he discovered that his dead son was doing the Camino de Santiago in Spain and, in his honor, decides to finish the route. It is starring Martin Sheen and directed by his son Emilio Estevez.
- The Art of Travel. It shows the different situations faced by solo travelers.
- Wild (Wild Soul). It tells of a desperate woman, due to the end of her marriage and the death of her mother. Starring Reese Whitterspoon who plays Cheryl. She takes a 1,600-kilometer hike alone along the Pacific Ridge Trail to find herself.
- Eat, Pray, Love. It stars Julia Roberts, who plays the role of a woman who decides to leave everything behind to travel and try to discover what she really wants in her life. Your tour begins in Italy, where you savor your meals. In India he learns about spirituality, and in and Indonesia he finds love.
- Into the Wild. It is a very famous film for travelers. The plot is that Christopher, after graduating, gets bored when he sees the consumerism of his family and society, so he decides to escape into the wilderness of Alaska.
- Lep Year. It is a romantic comedy film, which tells the life of a successful New York designer, who seeks to lead a perfect life, so she escapes to Dublin on an unpleasant trip to surprise her boyfriend and ask him to marry, following an Irish tradition, of that February 29 (leap year) is the day women ask men for marriage.
- The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty. It is a film directed by and starring Ben Stiller, who plays the role of Walter, who after the death of his father adopts a routine and monotonous life. He is lost most of the time in his own imagination, living fantasies and adventures. He’s a photographer for Life magazine.