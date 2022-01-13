The Shining (1980) – Martin Cid Magazine

The glow (The shining) is a film directed by Stanley kubrick (A Clockwork Orange) in 1980. It stars Jack nicholson, Shelley duvall Y Danny Lloyd. Based on a novel by Stephen King.

Kubrick seems to have set out to make a masterpiece in each genre. Here’s your horror masterpiece.

Argument from The Shining

Jack Torrance moves his family to a large hotel away from it all to take care of him during the winter. He wants to write a novel, but it seems the hotel has other, more sinister plans.

The movie. Review

Have you seen horror movies say … crappy? Okay, it happens to all of us. How do many of them start? The aerial shots at the beginning of the film are, perhaps, one of the most imitated in the history of cinema.

He’s been criticized a lot, he didn’t win an Oscar in his life, but Stanley Kubrick is a lot, a lot. With this work he did what he wanted and, moreover, it was his terrain: to play with the viewer with small barely perceptible movements and to pause with large scenes that remained in the viewer’s retina: we stayed with the instructor in The metal jacket, we stayed with Alex in the first scenes of A Clockwork Orange and we are left with the scene of the girl singing in Paths of Glory. Here we stay with these two girls:

This man (an American born in The Bronx) marks some images to remember and all subsequent cinema falls under the influence of the talent of this type who mounts another escape to the hell of the mind and does it in a masterful way, driving mad to viewers and critics, unaccustomed to this.

A revolution and one of the best horror movies of all time (The Exorcist we like it too).

Totally fascinating in its conception.

Its second part, Sleep doctorIt’s not bad either, although it’s another Hollywood roll.

Our opinion

Another masterpiece by Mr. Kubrick. Thoroughly wild.

Trailer

Technical Data Sheet and Review