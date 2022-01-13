The real asteroid that could hit Earth in 2022

Is it based Don’t look up In real facts? Luckily not; well yeah, we all know that if a giant asteroid were to head straight for us and threaten to destroy the Earth the answer would be exactly that and the result would be the same: human extinction. But the asteroid thing is supposed to be a fiction, an allegory of the threat of climate change and how we have been looking the other way for years. The problem is that, according to NASA data, little fiction: there is an asteroid on its way to Earth that could impact this year and scientists already know what day and time the impact would occur. Don’t look up.

The asteroid in question is (2009 JF1) and is ranked fourth in the impact risk chart of Sentry, NASA’s asteroid monitoring system. It is estimated that it could impact our once green planet on May 6, 2022. More precisely: at 08:46 in the morning (peninsular time).

But don’t call Bruce Willis just yet to stop the armaggedon. Before taking into account that the risk of impact of the table is measured according to the Palermo Scale and as long as the values ​​are negative in it, as in this case (-2.58), the danger is very very low. Unlike in Don’t look up here the odds couldn’t be further from that nearly-100%. Scientists calculate a probability between 3,800, or 0.026%. Now, the probability of winning the Christmas Lottery Jackpot is 0.001% per tenth, and there you are every year excited about what it is going to play.

So, what if we get to El Gordo, what happens? If a really dangerous asteroid were to hit Earth the consequences could be tremendous, but this is not the case. The world is not going to end because of a caress from (2009 JF1). The asteroid measures approximately 13 meters, not much if it weren’t traveling at a very very high speed of 23.92 kilometers per second. Still, even if El Gordo hits, at 08:47 on May 6 you won’t notice any change. It takes a lot more energy than (2009 JF1) would unleash to send us to keep the dinosaurs company.

This in regards to the fourth most dangerous asteroid, of course. And the rest? More dangerous than the (2009 JF1) is the asteroid 29075 (1950 DA) that measures, this yes, more than a kilometer. But don’t worry, it won’t impact – if it does – until the year 2880. By then humanity will have already met its bronteroc.

