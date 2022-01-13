The OPPO Find X5 Pro will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 50 MP triple rear camera

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will be equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with QHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a 32 MP selfie camera and a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless. .

After presenting its first folding smartphone at the end of last year, the OPPO Find N, now the Chinese manufacturer is working to launch its new range of franchise terminals on the market, which will skip a number and will be called OPPO Find X5 and not Find X4 as previously rumored.

In this sense, after recently leaking the design of the most advanced model of this new series, some of the main features of the OPPO Find X5 Pro have now been revealed, a device that will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and with a triple 50 MP rear camera.

The specifications of the OPPO Find X5 Pro, revealed

As the boys of Gizmochina tell us the well-known filter Abhishek Yadav shared a screenshot on Twitter of the information published by the Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station on the social network Weibo, which was later deleted.

OPPO A36 is official: Snapdragon 680 and 5,000 mAh battery for the new mid-range of the Chinese firm

In this tweet, which we leave you below, Yadav lists the main features of the OPPO Find X5 Pro, starting with its model number, which is PFEM10. Thus, according to this leak, the new OPPO flagship will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO display with QHD + resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate and with the most advanced Qualcomm processor to date, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which will be accompanied by the chip MariSilicon X by OPPO dedicated to photography.

In Morning Digital Chat Station shared about #OPPO Find X5 Pro but later on he deleted (https://t.co/GlYBoL666M) PFEM10

6.7 “2K AMOLED LTPO 2.0

120Hz refresh rate

32MP IMX709

50MP IMX766 OIS + 50MP IMX766 + 13MP

Snapdragon 8 Gen1 + MariSilicon X

5000mAh

80W

50 watt wireless pic.twitter.com/1Yv1uSPOBY – Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 12, 2022

In the photographic section, the OPPO Find X5 Pro will be equipped with a triple rear camera module composed of a 50 megapixel main sensor, specifically the Sony IMX766, a sensor 50 megapixel ultra wide angle and a third sensor 13 megapixels More information on which has not yet been revealed.

With regard to the front camera, OPPO’s new flagship terminal will feature 32 megapixel resolution Sony IMX709 sensor.

Another of the strengths of the OPPO Find X5 Pro will be its autonomy, since it will have a large 5,000 mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

At the software level, the OPPO Find X5 Pro will arrive with Android 12 running low the latest version of the Chinese firm’s customization layer, ColorOS 12.

The best OPPO phones you can buy in 2022

Everything seems to indicate that we will not have to wait long to know all the details of the new series of high-end smartphones from OPPO, since a series of recent leaks suggest that its launch will take place throughout the month of March.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe

3 free months of Amazon Audible Get them here