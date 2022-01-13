“The Offer”: the miniseries that tells how “The Godfather” was made already has a release date

“The Offer”: the limited series will cover the difficulties of the producer of “The Godfather” to carry out the project. (Paramount Plus)

“An offer impossible to refuse” is one of the famous phrases he left us The Godfather (The Godfather), the film directed by Francis Ford Coppola in 1972, based on a novel by Mario Puzo. Its public and critical success was so great that it had two sequels: The Godfather II, which many consider the best, Y The Godfather III. Almost 50 years after its premiere, Paramount + prepared a miniseries about the gestation process of this film considered a gem in the history of cinema. Your title: The Offer.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The fiction will hit the platform on April 28 and will consist of 10 episodes. Its protagonists was to be Armie hammer But he was disengaged from the project when the Los Angeles police opened an investigation against him for sexual abuse. The actor of Call me by your name was replaced by Milles teller (Wishplash), who assumes the role of Albert S. Ruddy, producer of The Godfather. The series was created and written by Michael tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player) and produced by Nikki Toscano (Hunters), who also serves as showrunner and collaborator on the script.

The 10-episode series will be available for streaming from April 28.

Make up the cast Matthew goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple like Bettye McCartt, Giovanni ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan fogler like Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Meredith Garretson like the actress Ali MacGraw, Colin hanks (the son of Tom Hanks) as Barry Lapidus, Patrick Gallo What Puzo. The paper of Al Pacino, who played Michael Corleone, the central character of the trilogy, fell on Anthony Ippolito.

The series will highlight the difficulties encountered by the producer, Coppola and the other members of the team to complete the project. No film company wanted to produce a film about the mafia that, in addition to the thorny issue of its subject, included the work of Marlon brando, an actor with a reputation for trouble. In The Offer the role of Brando (Vito Corleone in the film) will be played by Justin chambers (Grey’s Anatomy).

One of the problems of the production was Marlon Brando, an actor who had a reputation for trouble.

They are also confirmed Frank John Hughes What Frank Sinatra and, to play different gangsters, Anthony Skordi Y Michael rispoll.

The Offer it will not be the only tribute you will receive The Godfather for its 50 years of existence. Director Barry levinson has another movie ready: Francis and The Godfather. The Coppola of this production will be Oscar Isaac Y Jake gyllenhaal He will play Robert Evans, a Paramount executive who had decision-making power over the project. Elisabeth moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) is also confirmed for this project in the role of Coppola’s wife, Eleanor.

KEEP READING:

“The Queen of the South 2”: Kate del Castillo’s series comes to the screen earlier than expected

“At My Height”: When Does the Sequel to the Teen Romantic Comedy Debut?

The “Chicago” series saga returns to the Universal TV screen with new seasons