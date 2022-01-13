The number that Tecatito Corona will use in Sevilla

the future of

‘tecatito



‘ Crown

will be in the Seville. The Mexican attacker will leave the Porto to start your adventure in The Spanish League and now it has been leaked what will be the number he will use with the Andalusians.

The rumor is about to stop being. Jesus Manuel Corona will reach the ranks of Seville after a good stage in the Porto, which was tainted by a last semester in which the Mexican lost minutes due to the approaches with the Andalusian club and also with the Milan, but in the end the process took longer.

It might interest you: How has the ‘Tecatito’ Corona fared in Europe?



Leading goal! ‘Tecatito’ Corona tied the match against Panama

‘Tecatito’ Corona will wear number 9

A photo was leaked on social networks with the ‘tecatito‘ Crown wearing what seems to be his new shirt. The Mexican will use the ‘9’ in his stage with the Seville, so immediately the fans will label him as a scorer.

A rare number for him, given that he usually plays as a winger but that should not weigh him down. On several occasions I demonstrated Porto the ability he has to stand facing the rival goal, in addition to the overflows with which he wasted magic in Europe.

In his time with Porto He wore the ’17’ and it was a discovery for the team, realizing that he could play on the wings but also as a defender. That is, as a lane player who also supported the brand.

The presentation of the ‘tecatito‘ Crown as a player of Seville it is close The Mexican is already on Andalusian soil and hopes to have the necessary rhythm soon to start adding minutes under the command of Julen Lopetegui. It will be another Mexican in the club, after the passage of footballers like Miguel Layún and the ‘Chicharito‘ Hernandez.

It might interest you: This is what the ‘Tecatito’ Corona asked to play with Marseille

