MADRID, Jan 13 (CulturaOcio) –

After what Charlie Cox, Daredevil from the Netflix series, has starred in a nice cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No way home) as Peter Parker’s lawyer, the future of Matt Murdock within the Marvel Universe it could be linked not only to the face of Cox himself. And it is that new information indicates that Ben affleck, who played Marvel’s blind vigilante in 2003, could appear Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness, as an alternate version of the character.

It was precisely through Twitter where bigscreenleaks stated that Marvel stuidos He contacted the actor’s team at the end of 2021 to make a cameo as Daredevil in the film directed by Sam Raimi.

“For more than obvious reasons, I was asked to keep the secret, but Marvel approached Affleck for a cameo as Daredevil. They sent the preliminary contracts to his team, although I’m not sure he got any of this, “said bigscreenleaks.

Keep in mind I heard this back in October/November so anything could’ve happened since then. I haven’t heard any updates though. – BSL (@bigscreenleaks) January 12, 2022

“Keep in mind that I found out about this in October / November, so anything could have happened since then. However, I did not hear anything new about it.”

The relationship of Affleck with superheroes he has had various ups and downs since he played the protector of Hell’s Kitchen, coming to confess on many occasions that he regretted having incarnated it. However, as time went by, the actor would put on the mantle of another comic character, Batman.

His version of the dark knight debuted in the UDC in 2016 under the orders of Zack Snyder in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and would repeat his role in the cameo of Suicide Squad and the subsequent Justice League. The interpreter still has his last appearance as Batman pending in the film directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash.

In the solo Daredevil movie, written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson, Affleck’s character faced the psychopathic villain, Bullseye, played by Colin Farrell, already Kingpin, the criminal kingpin played here by actor Michael Clarke Duncan, whom many will remember for his role in The Green Mile.

Although it was not well received by critics and the public, the film had a spin-off starring Daredevil’s partner, Elektra, who was again played by actress Jennifer Garner, experienced in martial arts due to her role as Sidney Bristow in Alias.

To check whether or not Ben Affleck will make a cameo in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness fans will have to wait until next March 25. Moment in which the film will be released, starring Benedict Cumberbatch who will play the master of the mystical arts after his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

They accompany you in the distribution, Benedict wong, who will once again be his faithful companion Wong; Chiwetel Ejiofor, as Strange’s rival Mordo; Y Elizabeth olsen, which will once again be Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch. In addition, the actress is scheduled to make her debut Xochitl Gomez as a new heroine, América Chávez, whose powers may well be key to the multiversal plot.