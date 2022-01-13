the most equipped version of the pick-up

The new Toyota Tundra arrived fully recharged. They will say that it is so when they know the top version “Capstone”.

Toyota tundra It has been a good topic to talk about lately, because with the great premiere of its new generation it was possible to see the Japanese pick-up that competes strongly in the United States. Toyota tundra capstone 2022 it is the most recent.

The brand had not revealed the best it had prepared with the new Tundra, but it began the year with the details of the top-of-the-range version that we tell you, it is the more luxurious and even more lush of all, expect lots of chrome and exclusive interior design.

How much do you think it will cost? For now, one can only speculate because that was a piece of information that was not reported in his presentation. Our bet goes for the $ 68,000 dollars, a price similar to what the GMC Sierra Denali, your direct competition.

Detailed Toyota Tundra Capstone Facts

Pay attention to the details that make Toyota Tundra Capstone the most exclusive of the entire range, from its aesthetic, technological and mechanical aspect. Its exterior design is characterized by chrome accessories such as brand logos, rear view mirrors and wheels.

The latter 22 inches. The steps and access step to the rear cargo box they are electric and this is dspreads automatically For easy access, the “Captones” badge was affixed to the front door of the vehicle and expect sophistication on board.

The upholstery is in leather with an exclusive design in black and white, in addition to the fact that the seats have heating and ventilation in both rows. Front panel is matched with wood inserts Dark American Walnut and a set of ambient light.

Functions and motor

In terms of operability, it includes a digital instrument panel and touch multimedia center compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Car, 12-speaker JBL premium audio system and panoramic view monitor. Complete ADAS package.

Propulsion figures now. It is the top model and is equipped with the i-Force Max hybrid system with a 3.5-liter V6 biturbo engine and a 48-hp electric motor, delivering a combined power of 437 hp and 790 Nm of torque, 10-speed automatic transmission.

His rougher side offers a maximum capacity towing 4,690 kilograms, Adaptive variable suspension adjusts damping force according to road conditions.

Jessica Paola Vera García.



