the most asked Immunology topics

MIR 2021 exam.

The date for the exam MIR 2022 It is close and more than 13,000 medical graduates are immersed in the final days of preparation. In order to make the task easier for students, Medical Writing he delves into one of the specialties that make up the test. On this occasion, to address the branch of Immunology, a specialty “essential” to understand many diseases, the newspaper has the collaboration of Sara Calleja, immunologist and former member of the Spanish Society of Immunology (SEI).

As the immunologist points out to this medium, traditionally questions about the specialty of Immunology In the MIR exam, they have been divided between the topics that address the cellular and molecular part (what is known as Basic Immunology or Physiology of the Immune System) and the part more related to Clinical Immunology, especially highlighting the immunodeficiencies primary and secondary, the transplant and the immunotherapy (immunological treatments, immunogenetics and vaccines).

Calleja remembers that the MIR exam “It does not have a restricted agenda”, but any knowledge related to Medicine can be the subject of questions. For this reason, the specialist considers that the study of the MIR consists of “knowing the behavior of the exam historically, glimpsing trends and prioritizing the study.” In this regard, it highlights that, traditionally, it has been relevant to know the physiological mechanisms of the immune response, know how to solve and identify clinical cases of immunodeficiencies and apply this knowledge to immunotherapy questions.

“Often when studying for the test, students find that the Immunology is a specialty and subject that is essential to understand many diseases and the Keys to Advances in Therapies That Have Revolutionized Medicine of the last three decades, from cancer and infectious diseases, to transplantation and autoimmune diseases and allergies “, emphasizes the immunologist, adding that, in many cases, the doctors during the study of the Bachelor or Degree in the faculty “They do not perceive this global vision.”

How important is Immunology in the MIR?

The total number of MIR exam questions has undergone various changes in recent years, The structure changed in 2019, when the exercise went from being made up of 225 questions at 175 and she does it again for the next call, in which there will be 200 questions, plus 10 reserve questions. Despite these fluctuations, the specialist assures that the subject has kept a number of questions, “directly identifiable with the specialty”, stable (from 4-6), so its relative relevance “has not diminished”.

In addition, he adds that Immunology is also present in questions from other subjects, such as Rheumatology, Dermatology, Hematology, Digestive or Pediatrics, in which applying the concepts learned in Immunology help to its correct resolution. “This is nothing more than a reflection of the transversality that Immunology and Immunology specialists have in the real daily practice of Medicine”, he assures.



Tips to deal with MIR

Structure the subject and carry out an intense and directed study. That is the first advice that the specialist offers to applicants who will take the test in just a few days. “The MIR exam is, in my opinion, one of the fairest systems in that effort and reward are usually directly related,” adds Calleja, who is clear about the following recommendation: “Put passion and enjoy the to the extent that the pressure allows it, since where the emotion is put is where we put the memory ”.