the millionaire figure that Netflix disbursed to hire Jennifer Lawrence

Find out how much money the actress earned to be part of one of the platform’s next movies.

Don’t look up is one of the most anticipated releases of the year on the streaming service Netflix, since we are facing a movie full of stars: Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence Y Jonah hill, among others. Recently, the salaries of some of the most prominent Hollywood performers and The Hunger Games actress received a fortune.

Adam McKay returns to directing with this 145-minute film, after the successes of The Big Short (2015) Y Vice (2018), with an original comedy for the platform. The story revolves around two low-level astronomers, who go on a giant media tour to warn humanity of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

+ The millionaire figure that Jennifer Lawrence collected

A few weeks ago the American media Variety posted the highest salaries in Hollywood today, where we find Daniel Craig at the top when he received $ 100 million for the sequels to Knives Out. On the female side, who leads the ranking is Jennifer Lawrence with the 25 million salary for Don’t look up.

The actress, who has just announced that she is pregnant, will receive a large amount of money for her participation in the feature film, although some have complained that it is a lower salary than her co-star, Leo DiCaprio. In the same way, a claim was made for the Hollywood salary ranking, since the first of the men’s list earned 100 million, while in the Top of women the highest number is 25 million.

In the first edition of TUDUM, the virtual event of Netflix, a full trailer of the film was presented, in which we noticed how humor plays an important role, in the midst of a possible catastrophe for the world. The premiere of Don’t look up is scheduled for the Dec. 24, but first it will have a limited theatrical release on December 10, with the Oscar Awards 2022 as a goal.