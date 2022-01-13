The meme that worried Ben Affleck!

Batman v superman It is the second film in what is known as the SnyderVerse in DC and at first received mixed reviews from both specialists and fandom. Over time this trend seems to have been reversed and many people took a liking to the film directed by Zack snyder which introduced the concept of a shared universe for the brand.

In an interview they gave in 2016 Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill On the occasion of the promotion of the film, they were asked about the negative reviews that the film was receiving. The interpreter of Superman He was positive and gracious in answering, while Ben stared into space, absorbed. The camera zoomed in on her face and next to the song The Sound of Silence from Simon & Garfunkel the meme was born Sad affleck.

A meme that worried Ben Affleck

“I got to a point where public perception was so different from what I am that I just stopped reading and stopped caring. But then my kids see it and I think, ‘Oh, are they going to think that their father is fundamentally sad or that they have to worry about me?’ “Affleck remarked uneasy about a situation that no parent would like to go through.

The truth is Ben affleck He was going through a bad year at the time with the divorce from Jennifer Garner, the pressures to play the Dark Knight correctly and an alcoholism that would take a lot of work to get ahead but which, finally, he managed to overcome even participating again as Batman of the reshoots set for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Right now the look of the fandom on his version of Batman, known as Batfleck, is very positive. There are few who want to see Ben in the suit one more time. And the wish will be fulfilled in the movie The Flash. However, this is not enough for SnyderVerse lovers who want to see Ben affleck like the DCEU’s Dark Knight and they even run social media campaigns for that purpose.