The island of Fortnite will be devastated by tornadoes

We already talked to you a few weeks ago about the arrival of lightning and tornadoes to the island of Fortnite and it seems that they are already available in the game. In addition to other novelties, the latest update adds these weather elements to the map that completely change the way we play battle royale.

From now on you will start see dark clouds in the sky that indicate the approach of a thunderstorm. We can be hit by lightning, but it will not be a bad thing, since it will give us a speed boost for a limited time.

Now, you will not always get the rays, but you must look for a high point on the map near the clouds or be in a pool of water. Of course, not all are advantages, since If lightning strikes you, you will lose life and depending on the level you have at that moment, it can kill you.

Tornadoes are also dangerous, since they blow up any object and throw it very far, with the bad luck that one can fall on you. However, we can also take advantage of their strong winds to plan and thus gain ground and height.

Today’s island forecast: extreme weather including tornadoes and thunderstorms! Read here all about the new weather coming to the island https://t.co/1msW6ymdkA pic.twitter.com/UfU9tZYPNR – Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) January 11, 2022

These weather elements make use of the Unreal Engine 5, the latest Unreal graphics engine, which was added to the game with the beginning of Chapter 3. That is why lightning and tornadoes have not been used so far, as they require a great graphic power to be generated.