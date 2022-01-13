The iPhone 14 Pro can carry both on its screen

Rumors about the iPhone 14 have lately focused on what will replace the ‘notch’, which will be a simple hole on the screen with a spherical shape or in the form of a capsule or pill. Now Ross Young catch all these rumors and mix them: according to him the iPhone 14 Pro will have both holes next to each other.

Nobody has put two holes in their mobile, and that is what perhaps Apple cares about

The filter has a 100% success history in its leaks, which does not confirm anything but gives us some reliability. In one of the holes we would have the FaceTime camera, while in the other we would have some of the necessary sensors to be able to use Face ID.

Ian, responsible for some of the renders that have illustrated the most important rumors, has created a quick concept of what those iPhone 14 Pro would be if Ross Young’s data is true:

According to the 100% accurate @DSCCRoss, this is actually the new design of the iPhone 14 Pro’s display.

Thank you Apple… I hate it… pic.twitter.com/9R6RMyjBuQ – Ian Zelbo (@RendersbyIan) January 12, 2022

As we do not know how useful each hole would be, it would be a mistake to discuss the design, but there is something we can already talk about: Apple would get a unique and perhaps iconic design again in its phones. No other manufacturer has put two holes of different shapes in their phones, and although many Android phones only have one hole, it can be an identifying point for Apple. Get that when you see those two holes in someone’s mobile, you know that it is an iPhone.

Ian even jokes about “predicting” the design of the iPhone 15:

EXCLUSIVE LEAK!

iPhone 15 screen design 🙄 pic.twitter.com/eOfLOGX6vQ – Ian Zelbo (@RendersbyIan) January 12, 2022

It is still early to make big bets on the iPhone 14. Apple may still decide to change its design before sending the final prototype to factories for mass production, so these rumors may change.