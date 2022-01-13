The indestructible mobile that has carbon fiber and night vision

If you’ve ever had your eye on the rugged smartphones or indestructible You will know that they are nothing to write home about. Its characteristics leave a lot to be desired and focus on offering a body extremely resistant. Today we have good news, because a new member of this market niche is about to arrive to solve it. Doogee just proved that having a rugged mobile and advanced is not incompatible. The new Doogee V20 is the most advanced indestructible mobile that exists and with details that will surprise you.

AMOLED screen and secondary screen in an indestructible mobile

Yes, as you read and see. The Dodge V20 is the world’s first rugged smartphone to have a AMOLED screen and a secondary screen. In general, these types of devices have poor quality screens, something that Doogee has not wanted to repeat.

Its panel is FullHD +, AMOLED and has a diagonal of 6.43 inches. Also, the device has an extra 1.05-inch screen on the back. This is used to look at the time, notifications or the rear camera without having to turn on the main panel.

It also boasts battery and large storage

The Dodge V20 It will be launched in a single version with an 8-core processor, 8 GB RAM and a 256GB storage. In addition, said storage will be possible to expand it with a microSD card of up to 512 GB.

If you use the mobile to store many photographs or files you will not have any problem of space. Its performance, from what has been seen in the leaked videos, is more than enough to be able to play, browse or use almost all applications.

With it you will not have autonomy problems, since it includes a battery that surpasses almost all smartphones on the market. It is 6,000mAh and also supports fast charging up to 33W. This cell, together with the fast charge, allows it to have a slimmer body than the rest of the competitors and to have a good daily autonomy.

64 MP triple camera with night vision

This type of resistant or rugged mobiles are designed for all kinds of extreme sports, expeditions or risky jobs. Its rear camera has 3 sensors, the main one being 64 MP, the 20 MP secondary and the last 8 MP.

Most interesting of all, the secondary sensor offers night vision in real time. It is something that almost no smartphone includes and that can be very useful for all those users who require a mobile of this type.

Price and release date of the Doogee V20

The Dodge V20 It will be available in almost all parts of the world thanks to the company’s AliExpress store. They offer global warranty and support and in its store you can find the lowest prices for all models.

Pre-sale of the device will start on January 21 in your store and offers a special price of 299 euros/dollars to the first 1,000 buyers. After this figure, the device will cost 399 euros / dollars.