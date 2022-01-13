The henley shirt: how to wear the coolest basic of the moment

The key to making a henley look perfect (like the one wearing Beckham in your appointments and trips) is that you wear it a little tighter, this is not a garment to wear with an oversized style, this because, being tighter, it also looks more sophisticated and highlights the muscles you may have, even if They are not very large.

Elevate your jeans

The jeans-with-a-shirt look has been a staple since the 1950s, when figures as James Dean and Steve McQueen they even started using it in their movies. The thing about this look is that it can seem like you didn’t have time to finish dressing if you don’t do it right or if you choose a sloppy t-shirt. The henley looks more thoughtful and elevated, so you can use it in all kinds of contexts, simply with good jeans, sneakers, boots or even loafers.

Short sleeve or long sleeve

Michael B Jordan wears it with a monochrome look Raymond Hall

You can find henley t-shirts in short or long sleeves (never sleeveless). The short sleeves look modern and trendy, and if you wear them at the exact point of the arms (around the middle of the biceps), it helps them look a little bigger and more defined.

As for the long sleeve, this gives you a look like baseball uniform, which goes on the side of the vintage trend that does not go out of style. The long sleeve is also ideal for when the temperature drops, and you can even wear it without a jacket if it is not so cold, while the short sleeve is perfect for dressing with layers.

Open buttons

The henley has several buttons on the front, usually between 2 and 3, which means you can open them to make it look more sexy and cool. Preferably, open only the first two buttons, since if you show too much skin it can look bad taste.

Retro style