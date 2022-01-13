The haircut and natural makeup with which Selena Gomez will inspire our most sophisticated looks

Last night was the premiere from Hotel Transylvania: Transformanía which will premiere on Amazon Prime on January 14. In it, Selena Gómez was the absolute protagonist, with a look very elegant and sober beauty that could inspire us on special occasions due to its subtle simplicity.

The singer, actress and dubber of Mavis in the animated film opted for a kate young black dress with a very pronounced V-neckline. But all eyes are on his face, because his look of beauty is simply perfect.





Selena Gomez has hit the nail on the head with this haircut, which gives her a more grown-up and chic look. It’s about a cut Bob at the height of the chin that she wears smooth and with the line on one side. It is styled by Orlando Pita with the tips inwards as the trend dictates to achieve the most elegant hair.

The makeup also accompanies this look beauty sophisticated. The make-up artist Hung Vanngo has made a strong commitment to neutral tones, with blush and shadows orange that perfectly match your skin tone. the lips in nude, the smudged eyeliner and those perfectly shaped eyebrows is everything she has needed to be this beautiful.

Photos | @Selena Gomez.