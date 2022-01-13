The director of ‘American Psycho’ did not want to meet Leonardo DiCaprio for the film because she could not resist his charm

American psycho It is widely regarded as one of the films that catapulted Christian Bale to stardom. But there was a brief period when it seemed more likely that megastar Leonardo DiCaprio had starred in the film.

At one point, filmmaker Mary Harron was supposed to meet with DiCaprio to discuss the role. But she declined the reunion, believing DiCaprio would have loved her enough to give her the movie.

American psycho Filmmaker Mary Harron had a very specific vision for this movie. And it was a vision that allowed few compromises. But the studio’s own vision of the film sometimes clashed with Harron’s. While Harron noticed Bale starring in Psychopath, the studio was looking at DiCaprio. So according to American psycho Screenwriter Guinevere Turner, it was surprising when it was announced that DiCaprio would make the film.

“When Christian was on board and we were super happy with him, all of a sudden it was going to be Leo DiCaprio,” Turner told Vice. “It was shocking, because suddenly it was announced in Variety tthat Leo DeCaprio was going to be the protagonist, and had just come out of Titanic. “

The film’s producer, Ed Pressman, insisted that the director meet with DiCaprio about the project. But he was against the idea because he was concerned about how he would react to the actor.

“I said no because I didn’t want to start down that road,” Harron said. “I knew I would find him charming, and then I would find myself doing it to him. You have to trust your instincts, or else it will be a disaster. They would change the script and try to make the character more likeable, and he would just lose everything he really had. “

Why did Leonardo DiCaprio cower with ‘American Psycho’?

Fortunately for Harron, Leonardo DiCaprio eventually withdrew from playing the role.

“By last, [having Leo] it didn’t work, ”Bret Easton Ellis, the author of American Psycho, indicated. “Leo supposedly, this is the story, he cowed.”

Turner heard that DiCaprio may have dropped out of the project due to his female fan base.

“I don’t know if it’s a rumor. My friend, who had just spoken to Gloria Steinem, said that Gloria Steinem took Leonardo DiCaprio to a Yankees game, I think, and said, ‘Please don’t make this movie,’ “” Turner recalled. “‘Leaving Titanic, there’s a whole planet full of 13-year-old girls waiting to see what you do next, and this is going to be a movie that has horrible violence towards women. ‘

According to Turner, DiCaprio left the role shortly after.

Christian Bale underwent dental surgery for ‘American Psycho’

When he got the role, Christian Bale’s preparation for the character showed great commitment. At one point, the Oscar winner even underwent cosmetic surgery on his teeth for the role.

But with Patrick Bateman, his physique is much more important than with most of the characters. He totally deals with the superficial and is incredibly narcissistic, “Bale told The Guardian. “I looked at myself in the mirror and it just wasn’t right. They warned me that if I used capitals, it might lisp, and you may still be able to notice it in the foreground. So I thought, I like my teeth, but I’m not so attached to them that I ruin this whole movie because I refuse to do them. “

