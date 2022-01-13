The director of ‘American Psycho’ did not want to meet Leonardo DiCaprio for the film because she could not resist his charm

American psycho It is widely regarded as one of the films that catapulted Christian Bale to stardom. But there was a brief period when it seemed more likely that megastar Leonardo DiCaprio had starred in the film.

At one point, filmmaker Mary Harron was supposed to meet with DiCaprio to discuss the role. But she declined the reunion, believing DiCaprio would have loved her enough to give her the movie.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker