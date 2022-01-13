The Day – Money

In May 2001, Citigroup made the largest acquisition of a Mexican company – this section lamented in those days when a national bank passed into foreign control, after it had been saved from bankruptcy by Fobproa, with taxpayer money. Citi would pay 12.5 billion dollars for Grupo Financiero Banamex-Accival. The operation would be done with this scheme: 6 thousand 250 million dollars in cash and the rest in shares. Wall Street analysts received the news with favorable comments and considered the price appropriate. Merrill Lynch’s Judah Kraushaar issued a note saying he estimated Citigroup was paying 28.46 pesos for each Banacci share, a 43 percent premium over the day’s value of the shares. The operation was “excellent both from a strategic and financial point of view”. The main shareholders of the financial group that sold Banamex were Roberto Hernández and Alfredo Harp Helú. They jumped immediately to the list of Forbes. The operation was carried out without paying taxes, as President López Obrador recently recalled in a morning meeting.

Is not the same…

Twenty years have passed since Citigroup bought Banamex for $12.5 billion. In the media it is said that he could now sell it for up to 15 billion. How is that? Year after year you’ve been telling your shareholders and customers about your impressive growth, your big profits, the expansion of your business, and your value has only increased $2.5 billion? The topic might only be of interest to the seller and the prospective buyer; it would be the case of a clueless and inexperienced financial group (Citigroup) that sells ‘cheap’. ( Don’t suck.) However, it has tax implications. Paying taxes on $15 billion is not the same as paying taxes on a larger amount that could reflect real value. On one occasion Banamex was sold avoiding the payment of taxes, we will have to be aware of the end of the story.

Champion of carry trade

Mexico closed 2021 with a record in capital outflows from foreign investors; The figure was 257 thousand 601 million pesos, it is the highest record, it exceeded the 257 thousand 239 million mark of 2020, according to information from the Bank of Mexico. It has an explanation: rivers of dollars came to buy Cetes and other securities of the Mexican government when the bank’s leading rate reached the level of 8 percent per year, they won hand over fist and began to flee as it fell. Mexico was known as the champion of the carry trade, which consists of bringing cheap money to earn with high interest rates.

Adam Augustus: “there is stability”

Addressing negative interpretations regarding the sale of Banamex, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, commented that there is economic stability in Mexico and that the country continues to be attractive for investment. “I repeat, the country’s finances are stable, there is economic recovery, the peso remains stable, in the last 30 years it is the government that has had the least devaluation of our currency; that is a sign of confidence of foreign markets and national investors in the good progress of the country’s economy”, he said. Adán Augusto is in charge of the morning while President López Obrador recovers from his second episode of covid-19.

Omicron will hit everyone

White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci told a meeting with the Center for Strategic and International Studies that the omicron variant could eventually infect everyone. This statement is provided while the neighboring country to the north continues to report historical records for daily covid-19 infections. “Omicron, with its extraordinary and unprecedented degree of transmissibility efficiency, will eventually find almost everyone,” Fauci said. He also stressed that those who are not vaccinated will be the most affected.

Ombudsman Social

