The challenges of Tecatito Corona in Sevilla

Jesús Manuel Corona would be nowhere near living another challenge in Europe and his first in Spain, Well, the Mexican is nowhere near becoming a new player of the Seville for the remainder of the season in LaLiga, so he will have new challenges in the middle of the World Cup year.

Corona would be leaving Porto, so you will have new challenges within your passage through the Old Continent and here at MARCA Claro we tell you in detail.

Adapting to Spanish football

The arrival of some Mexican players to Spain has had many complications, since its adaptation is expensive, such is the case of Diego Lainez, Héctor Herrera and José Juan Macías. The Tecatito will have as its main challenge a good adaptation to the Sevillian team.

Continue to be liked by Lopetegui

One of the advantages for the Mexican is that Sevilla is directed by Julen Lopetegui, strategist who already knows him after his time at Porto, where he was able to gain the confidence of the coach, so that would be a point that Corona should take advantage of.

Fight for a place in the starting eleven

The Mexican would not have it easy to get a place as holder, as they are currently Lucas Ocampo and Papu Gómez, that they have been able to win the affection of the people and the trust of the Spanish coach.

Regain your level

In a World Cup year, Tecatito must resume its level shown in Portugal, as it is one of the recurrent in the alignments of Gerardo Martino with the Mexican team, which seeks to be in Qatar 2022.

His first tests with Sevilla

If it reaches the Spanish box, These would be his first matches as a Sevillian player:

Betis (Copa del Rey)

Valencia (LaLiga)

Celta de Vigo (LaLiga)

PHOTOS: Imago7

