His name appears alongside that of the greatest criminals of the 20th century and great organized crime bosses, such as Al Capone, Lucky Luciano or Salvatore ‘Totò’ Riina. Known as the ‘Patron of Evil’, he managed to terrorize all of Colombia with his narco-terrorist acts. He was one of the most wanted traffickers in the world and also one of the richest people (the seventh, according to Forbes). And that allowed him to buy whatever he wanted. These were the cars of Pablo Escobar, the leader of the Medellín Cartel.

Pablo Escobar invested a good part of his fortune in luxurious mansions, such as the Hacienda Napoles, which, with 492 hectares, was once home to one of the most impressive zoos in South America. But, in addition, among the hobbies of the ‘Cocaine Czar’ was also the motorsport and collected vehicles. In fact, he participated in tests such as the Renault Cup, Porsche and Malboro as you can see in our Special.

At the Hacienda Napoles, now ‘Pablo Escobar House Museum ‘, read two posters that say: “Pablo Escobar’s luxurious car collection was a symbol of his ostentation and leadership in the underworld and the first to suffer the consequences of his multiple wars. Only the scrap metal remains and the story it tells “and” Thanks to his enormous illicit fortune, he would have one of the largest car collections in the world. It ended up in ruins, like everything about Escobar ”.

And so it was, because most of their vehicles they were devastated after the explosion of a car bomb, in January 1988, in the Monaco Building or destroyed by ‘The Pepes’ (Persecuted By Pablo Escobar), who burned several of their cars stored in a garage in Medellín. Too bad, because it was about a collection valued at 240 million euros. Furthermore, after his death in 1993, the Government confiscated his assets.

Pablo Escobar’s cars: Renault 4

It could be said that it was the most modest of all, although, for some, one of the most desired surely, especially now that it has turned 60 in 2021. This Renault 4 was manufactured in Envigado, Colombia and, with it, the ‘ The Capo ‘ made his first illicit trips to Ecuador. With one like this he played the Renault Cup.

Porsche 356

It is one of the most sought after cars by collectors. According to the story, the Porsche 356 It was Don Pablo’s favorite, although at first he complained of its low power. Porsche manufactured a total of 76,313 units between 1948 and 1965. This one, in particular, had the boxer engine that developed 75 hp.

Mercedes 300 SL Roadster

The leader of the Medellín Cartel also had the convertible version of the famous ‘Seagull Wings’. The 300 SL was first shown at the New York Motor Show in 1955 and later, in 1957, production of the Roadster began. It was the first car to equip a direct injection gasoline engine.

Mercedes S600 Pullman

They say it is the best Mercedes ever made and, of course, Pablo Escobar had one. This vehicle ‘breathed’ luxury for each and every one of its 624 centimeters in length. ‘El Duro’ could go inside accommodated like a maharaja thanks to his 3.90 meter battle.

It equipped a 6.3-liter V8 capable of delivering 250 hp and 500 Nm, which allowed him to earn the title of most powerful car of Mercedes in the postwar period. For a reason it was the car chosen by Coco Chanel, Elizabeth Taylor, Hugh Hefner, John Lennon, George Harrison, Aristotle Onassis, Jack Nicholson …

Rolls-Royce Phantom I

As they say, the Rolls-Royce Phantom I was the vehicle that cost him the most to get to the ‘Patron’. It was created between 1925 and 1931 to replace the Silver Ghost, and in 1929 its replacement arrived: the Phantom II. We do not know if Pablo Escobar’s car was produced in Derby, UK, or Massachusetts, USA. There were differences between the two. Apart from the changes in the engine, the European had a greater battle than the American and with a four-speed gearbox -three in the version for the United States-.

Cadillac from the 30s

Many media maintain that Pablo Escobar bought Al Capone’s Cadillac. He himself was in charge of refuting this rumor. To make it more authentic, he filled this American classic with bullets 45º V type 16 cylinder engine.

Toyota Land Cruiser

The northern part of South America is heavily forested and has very little passable terrain. To get around these surfaces, Escobar bought several models of the Toyota Land Cruiser, both for personal use and for his army. They say that their team was trained with this vehicle, so they were continually replaced.