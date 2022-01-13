The Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro reveal their first details

While Tencent is trying to get hold of Black Shark, the gaming smartphone company continues to develop its catalog for 2022 with the new Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro.

Some media already agree on the purchase of Black Shark by Tencent for more than 400 million euros. But in the absence of official confirmation, for now we already know the first details of what could be the latest models of the company developed with Xiaomi as the main investor.

The renowned filter medium Digital Chat Station has revealed the first specifications of these models. Two new terminals with code name Katyusha and Patriot which would correspond to the Black Shark 5 and 5 Pro respectively.

Will mount a panel with AMOLED technology with a size of 6.8 inches. In this way, your screen will be up to the high end with a refresh rate that will maintain 144 Hz and a 2K one.

The base model will be powered by a 4,600mAh battery Compatible with 100W fast charging. While the Pro model will increase its capacity with 5,000mAh and 120W fast charge.

Both models will be powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful processor and its arrival is expected in the first quarter of the year.

