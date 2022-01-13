The Amazing Spider-Man 3 poster fanart with Black Cat as the main character

Attention! In this text there are spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home, so if you haven’t seen the movie, you’d better stop reading immediately.

Thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the ban has been opened to make more net launcher feature films with Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire. Although from this second we do not have any information about possible new projects, we are clear that the protagonist of The Amazing Spider-Man He is open to more projects like wall-crawler in the future. If they are well done and interesting. As happened with The Justice League from Zack snyder, now the fans are looking through social networks and by all possible means that Sony Pictures heed the requests to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3, the last piece of the Garfield trilogue, the only one that for now does not have that trio of movies like web launcher.

From the Instagram account of Venomhology, we have now received a poster of that possible third installment that has made us fly to the top, imagining a romance between Garfield and Felicity Jones’s Black Cat, which in a way dropped into the The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and it will be the character who will take care of occupying the place that he left Emma Stone. Or at least it is how the user in question has imagined it. Actually, it is something that will be very curious to see and it will be quite cool.

Black Cat and Peter Parker

“It’s about time the Black Cat entered Spidey’s life. Felicity Jones was a really good casting and honestly, she should come back as the character. In The Amazing Spider-Man universe, of course! What do you guys think? ? ”

For now, Sony hasn’t officially said anything about The Amazing Spider-Man 3, and there are those who believe that the plot should have the symbiote as Garfield’s main rival, since a dialogue was left in the air in Spider-Man: No Way Home where the character of The Amazing Spider-Man He has a thorn in the side for not taking on villains like Venom.

What do you think of that poster for the third installment? It convinces you? It has driven us crazy!

